Louis Tomlinson Makes ‘Pretty Banging' Fish Finger Bap On Marcus Rashford’s Show

Louis Tomlinson follows recipe for Marcus Rashford's Full Time Meals initiative. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson got involved with Marcus Rashford's budget cooking tutorials on Instagram – and it's a must-watch!

On Monday, Louis Tomlinson made an appearance on Full Time Meals, a campaign that strives to combat child food poverty in the UK.

Full Time Meals was launched by Marcus Rashford and celebrity chef, Tom Kerridge, in April.

The page posts a low-cost recipe to their followers every week to help promote healthy eating on a small budget.

Louis got involved and followed Kerridge's instructions on how to make, in the star's words, "a mega fish butty".

Louis Tomlinson gets involved with Full Time Meals Instagram page. Picture: Getty

The One Direction alumn cooked up a storm and made a classic fish finger bap with a twist, illustrating how kids can start forming healthy habits and begin to cook from a young age.

The 'Walls' singer even freestyled the recipe, urging followers to also get creative with their cooking!

The 29-year-old star branded the staple meal as "pretty banging" – who can argue with that?

Marcus, a player for Manchester United, stated on Instagram when the project launched: "We want families to cook these affordable meals so no child has to go to bed hungry."

The initiative strives to help their followers gain the "skills and confidence to cook good, proper food in their own kitchens, using the equipment available to them.”

Keep an eye on Full Time Meals social accounts for more recipes and resources that are available to help combat food poverty.

It's amazing seeing Louis get involved in such a worthy cause!

