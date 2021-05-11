Joshua Bassett Praises ‘Hot’ Harry Styles In ‘Coming Out Video’

Joshua Bassett praised 'hot' Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Joshua Bassett couldn’t stop gushing about Harry Styles, using adjectives we couldn’t have thought up better ourselves to describe the ‘Adore You’ singer.

Joshua Bassett, 20, said in a new clip, ‘this is my coming out video’ after praising Harry Styles’ cool manner and branding him “hot,” – two statements which are not untrue.

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series star Joshua spoke to Clevver News about the show that soared him into the spotlight.

He was asked how he deals with his newfound fame as well as what he admires about Harry Styles, and Joshua couldn’t stop gushing about the My Policeman star.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Picture: Getty

“He is a very classy man,” Joshua started. “He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all – acting, singing, fashion.

“I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool – who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?

"Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things.

“This is also my coming out video, I guess,” he added

Joshua Bassett comes out in new interview complimenting Harry Styles.



“This is also my coming out video I guess.”



pic.twitter.com/T2MiiopA8t — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2021

everything I've learned about the Joshua Bassett/ Olivia Rodrigo/ Sabrina Carpenter drama has been against my will BUT I've got to admit Joshua casually coming out is one hell of a plot twist and I'm living for it... pic.twitter.com/M8or4UvOgp — ✨Elizabeth Olsen Emmy campaign manager ✨🪄🧙🏆 (@KarolinaVega) May 10, 2021

Joshua has since received heaps of support on social media for the nonchalant way he came out, with many praising him for ‘not making it a big deal’.

It comes five months after he was linked in a love triangle to co-star Olivia Rodrigo and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, both of whom are heavily believed to have songs about Josh.

