Why Everyone's Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo At The White House

Olivia Rodrigo wows fans with iconic White House Chanel look. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo was invited to the White House and she stepped into the West Wing in style... here's why everybody's obsessed with her vintage Chanel look!

Olivia Rodrigo's rising star shows no signs of stopping!

The pop prodigy has hosted a 'Sour' prom, performed on SNL and now she's even given a speech at the White House!

The 'good 4 u' singer was invited to speak on the importance on vaccinations to her young fans by President Joe Biden.

The young starlet is now getting political... and she's doing it in style.

Olivia Rodrigo channels Jackie Kennedy in iconic White House outfit. Picture: Getty

Olivia has certainly achieved more in 18 years than most have in a lifetime, in fact, it was nearly exactly a year ago in which she received her driving license – a life event that inspired the song that catapulted her to fame!

The President of the United States invited the musical powerhouse to use her platform for good and inspire Gen Z to go out and get vaccinated!

However, the 'deja vu' singer didn't leave her sense of the style at the White House door as she donned an outfit that gave us real Clueless meets Legally Blonde vibes!

President Biden thanks Olivia Rodrigo for her speech at the White House. Picture: POTUS/Instagram

olivia rodrigo in vintage chanel from s/s 1995 pic.twitter.com/WYecLGU0Cv — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 14, 2021

Olivia took to the podium in the briefing room to give a speech on the importance of young people getting their jabs.

The pop-punk princess has been known to rock the plaid on several occasions, for the political event she opted for a pink vintage channel number.

She complimented the iconic two-piece suit, circa 1995, with chunky white platform heels paired with black socks – a very on-brand choice for the progressively more punky artist!

The outfit is a reference to the iconic Chanel numbers that were sported by former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy.

Plaid is a wardrobe staple for pop-punk musician, Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

olivia rodrigo entering the white house to tell ppl to get vaccinated in her jackie kennedy outfit is a little thing that made me happy today pic.twitter.com/pXHoDLWH4l — matt (@mattxiv) July 14, 2021

President Joe Biden took to Instagram to thank the Disney star for using her platform to speak on the poignant matter.

He wrote in the post: "Thanks for stopping by, Olivia, and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated.

"If we all do our part and get the COVID-19 vaccine, we can defeat this virus once and for all. Let’s do this."

olivia rodrigo with a fan pic.twitter.com/1MkpOVqRXC — bethany (@fiImgal) July 15, 2021

The 18-year-old actress also posted about the career-defining moment on her socials, she wrote: "I had the absolute honor of visiting the White House today and chatting with @potus.

"Thank you to everyone who has done their part in helping end this pandemic and thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Dr. Fauci, and everyone at the White House for having me."

Fans were quick to commend the star in the comments as well as gush over her iconic get-up.

No joke. I appreciate that in her White House moment, Olivia Rodrigo chose to pay homage to two iconic landmarks of cinema: Clueless and Legally Blonde. pic.twitter.com/9k9eYisGzp — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 14, 2021

Social media users have been praising the ensemble since the photos hit the internet – and we're all obsessed!

The outfit could have been plucked straight out of the wardrobe for 90s flicks like Clueless or Legally Blonde – Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods would be proud!

