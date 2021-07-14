An Olivia Rodrigo And BLACKPINK Collaboration Could Be In The Works

Will BLACKPINK and Olivia Rodrigo collaborate? Fans think so!
Will BLACKPINK and Olivia Rodrigo collaborate? Fans think so! Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram/Getty
Fans are convinced Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK are set to drop some music together!

Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK have sparked speculation that they could have a collaboration on the way!

No, you’re not dreaming - here’s why fans are convinced we’re getting a bop from the pop artists soon…

It all started when the ‘good 4 u’ songstress was spotted out for dinner with BLACKPINK’s Rosé on Monday evening, alongside photographer and artist Petra Collins and social media star Devon Carlson.

Obviously, fans were sent into complete meltdown, instantly hoping this meant there’s a Rosé and Olivia Rodrigo collaboration in the works!

Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK could be dropping music together
Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK could be dropping music together. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

This comes after the ‘drivers license’ star recently said in an interview that she wants to collaborate with the K-Pop band.

Well, it looks like it may just be happening!

Petra joining their dinner has only fuelled the rumours, after she recently worked with Olivia on ‘good 4 u’.

If that’s not exciting enough, it appears that Rosé and her BLACKPINK bandmate Jennie could be working with pop sensations Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande also!

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been hanging out with Dua Lipa
BLACKPINK's Jennie has been hanging out with Dua Lipa. Picture: @dualipa/Instagram
Tommy Brown and Jennie sparked speculation there's an Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK collab
Tommy Brown and Jennie sparked speculation there's an Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK collab. Picture: @tbhits/Instagram

The girl group’s record label YG Entertainment recently confirmed that the singers are in Los Angeles to work on new music and they’ve been hanging out with some people connected to the stars.

Tommy Brown, who is a hit producer behind a number of Ari’s bops, posted a selfie with Jennie, immediately sparking collaboration rumours.

Additionally, Dua shared a mirror selfie with Jennie on Instagram, and at this point, we’re super excited!

So if these clues are anything to go by, maybe a BLACKPINK x Olivia track is on the cards pretty soon?!

