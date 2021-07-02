How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' Prom Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' prom virtual concert has fans obsessed! Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo live-streamed a prom-themed concert film for her debut album ‘Sour’ - here’s how to watch it.

Olivia Rodrigo has been breaking records since her debut album ‘Sour’ dropped in May this year, featuring her hit bops ‘drivers license’, ‘traitor’ and ‘good 4 u’.

In true Olivia style, the 18-year-old Disney star showcased her full album in a one-off virtual prom-themed concert, where she performed all of her tracks from ‘Sour’.

If you follow Olivia on Instagram, you’ll have seen all the iconic looks and prom snaps which gave us all the nostalgia.

So, if you want to be just as obsessed as us with Olivia’s ‘Sour’ prom, here’s all the info on how to watch it…

Olivia Rodrigo live-streamed a virtual concert for 'Sour'. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ prom concert online

Olivia’s ‘Sour’ prom concert was initially live-streamed on YouTube on 30 June.

However, it’s now available to watch on Olivia’s YouTube channel as and when you want!

The full concert is just under 30 minutes long, which means you can’t judge us if we watch it 10 times on repeat!

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' prom. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star starts off her concert by going to prom, being at prom, all the way to the end of the night.

And what’s even better, is that she has a song for each part of the evening!

Happy watching!

