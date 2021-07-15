Jessie J’s Reaction To 10-Year-Old Olivia Rodrigo Singing Her Song Is All Of Us

15 July 2021, 14:56

Olivia Rodrigo impresses Jessie J with powerful vocals
Olivia Rodrigo impresses Jessie J with powerful vocals. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has gained yet another famous fan! Jessie J is left speechless as she reacts to the young star belting 'Mamma Knows Best' at only 10-years-old.

Jessie J had the cutest reaction to Olivia Rodrigo covering her song eight years ago!

The 18-year-old pop sensation has always been destined for big things, it's clear to see from the throwback video that she's had pipes from a young age – and Jessie agrees!

Why Everyone's Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo At The White House

Olivia's talents are not lost on Jessie J! The 'Bang Bang' singer posted a video reacting to the impressive performance to her Tik Tok page...

Jessie J is floored by Olivia Rodrigo's impressive vocals
Jessie J is floored by Olivia Rodrigo's impressive vocals. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

The adorable clip shows a 10-year-old Olivia singing her heart out to 'Mamma Knows Best', a song from Jessie's debut album released in 2012.

The upbeat track is well-known for being vocally challenging with complicated riffs and high belting notes – even as a child the 'good 4 u' songstress had the singing chops to do the number justice!

The iconic vocalist, 33, couldn't help but gush over the rising star and took to Tik Tok to praise the pop prodigy.

Along with her reaction video, the 'Domino' singer wrote: "Olivia Rodrigo singing Mamma Knows Best at 10 years old????

"This made me feel SO proud / SO old all at the same time."

Jessie J, who just released disco anthem 'I Want Love', was visibly impressed by the youngsters confident performance.

She beamed as she watched Olivia command the stage and even cheered along with every big note the 'deja vu' singer belted out!

Olivia Rodrigo has been a vocal powerhouse from a young age
Olivia Rodrigo has been a vocal powerhouse from a young age. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Comments flooded in of fans gushing over both of the talented artists.

One Tik Tok user wrote "queens supporting queens" whilst another professed "she sounds like a mini you".

The adorable clip made everyone want to see what a collaboration between the two would sound like.

Another user commented: "OMG a duet with you and her would hit different!"

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock glows during lavish baby shower

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Beautiful Baby Shower

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford boasts a gorgeous home in Brighton

Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford’s Lavish Brighton Home

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' is out now

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' 'Falling' lyrics are about a difficult breakup

What Are The Lyrics To Harry Styles' ‘Falling’ And Is The Song About His Ex Camille Rowe?

Harry Styles

These Ariana Grande lryics are bound to empower you!

Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant