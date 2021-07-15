Jessie J’s Reaction To 10-Year-Old Olivia Rodrigo Singing Her Song Is All Of Us

Olivia Rodrigo impresses Jessie J with powerful vocals. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has gained yet another famous fan! Jessie J is left speechless as she reacts to the young star belting 'Mamma Knows Best' at only 10-years-old.

Jessie J had the cutest reaction to Olivia Rodrigo covering her song eight years ago!

The 18-year-old pop sensation has always been destined for big things, it's clear to see from the throwback video that she's had pipes from a young age – and Jessie agrees!

Why Everyone's Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo At The White House

Olivia's talents are not lost on Jessie J! The 'Bang Bang' singer posted a video reacting to the impressive performance to her Tik Tok page...

Jessie J is floored by Olivia Rodrigo's impressive vocals. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

The adorable clip shows a 10-year-old Olivia singing her heart out to 'Mamma Knows Best', a song from Jessie's debut album released in 2012.

The upbeat track is well-known for being vocally challenging with complicated riffs and high belting notes – even as a child the 'good 4 u' songstress had the singing chops to do the number justice!

The iconic vocalist, 33, couldn't help but gush over the rising star and took to Tik Tok to praise the pop prodigy.

Along with her reaction video, the 'Domino' singer wrote: "Olivia Rodrigo singing Mamma Knows Best at 10 years old????

"This made me feel SO proud / SO old all at the same time."

Jessie J, who just released disco anthem 'I Want Love', was visibly impressed by the youngsters confident performance.

She beamed as she watched Olivia command the stage and even cheered along with every big note the 'deja vu' singer belted out!

Olivia Rodrigo has been a vocal powerhouse from a young age. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Comments flooded in of fans gushing over both of the talented artists.

One Tik Tok user wrote "queens supporting queens" whilst another professed "she sounds like a mini you".

The adorable clip made everyone want to see what a collaboration between the two would sound like.

Another user commented: "OMG a duet with you and her would hit different!"

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital