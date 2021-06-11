Jessie J’s Comeback Single ‘I Want Love’ Holds Lyrics We Can All Relate To

Jessie J is back with 'I Want Love'. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jessie J is back with new music and ‘I Want Love’ is on our summer playlist for a reason.

Jessie J’s poured her heart into new song ‘I Want Love’, but the heartfelt tune is still a pretty big bop.

The lyrics have Jessie singing about how she wants love and none of the complications that come with it – amen, sis.

Jessie J Confirms Relationship With Dancer Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

We’re taking a deep dive into the lyrics that have brought Jessie’s iconic voice back into our ears, four years after her last album, 'R.O.S.E'.

Jessie J is making her comeback. Picture: PA

What do the lyrics mean in ‘I Want Love’ by Jessie J?

Jessie finally found love earlier this year with dancer Max Pham Nguyen, after an on-off relationship with Channing Tatum between 2018 and 2020.

And she’s clearly loved up all over again with Max, as the lyrics to ‘I Want Love’ are the fun and feel good vibe we all want to hear rn.

She sings: ‘And I want love / Baby, tonight, I want it / I want love Don't try to fight me on it / I want you and mе, there's no confusion / Breakin' all our Nеw Year's resolutions.’

Jessie and Magic Mike star Channing were on and off for months before finally calling it quits, writing in an Instagram post months after they split: “Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support.”

The quote was from British writer Jay Shetty.

The 33-year-old is clearly in a better place in her new relationship however, singing about a relationship without complications.

What are the lyrics to Jessie J’s ‘I Want Love’?

I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions

I never thought you'd see me

I never thought you'd care

I never thought you'd come so close

I can feel you, now you're standing there

I never thought you'd run to me

Now I don't know what to say, babe

I only close the door 'cause I thought that you were afraid

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing's changed

You've always been the one

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and mе, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our Nеw Year's resolutions

'Cause I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our

New Years resolutions

So, baby, let's get crazy

There's no need to be scared

I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing's changed

You've always been the one

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions

I want love Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions, oh

I want love (Ooh)

Baby, tonight, I want it I want love (Woo)

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion (You and me, babe)

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions



I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Years resolutions

I want love

