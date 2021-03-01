Jessie J Confirms Relationship With Dancer Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

1 March 2021, 12:44

Jessie J and boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen go Instagram official
Jessie J and boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen go Instagram official. Picture: Instagram @jessiej
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jessie J has gone official with dancer boyfriend, Max Pham Nguyen, months after she and Channing Tatum called it quits for the final time.

Jessie J has gone public with her boyfriend, professional dancer, Max Pham Nguyen in an adorable Instagram post months after the 'Price Tag' singer split from Channing Tatum after two years of dating.

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Jessie, 32, hilariously introduced her beau to the world with an Instagram carousel of adorable snaps to combat a tabloid posting snaps of them out at lunch, in which she said she looked like Shrek villan, Lord Farquad.

Taking to her Instagram to clear up the story about her going for lunch with a 'male pal' and let the paps know they can have a day off, Jessie wrote:

"A story was posted today...The article was actually sweet. BUT...THE PICS?!"

"Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut."

"Meanwhile @max__pham was REALLY trying my salad that I loaded onto my fork."

"Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes."

"Because... NO. But we did laugh A LOT! Ps. He isn’t my male pal."

Max Pham is a professional dancer and choreographer and you can see his incredible moves all over his Instagram and YouTube pages, so is clearly a perfect match for the super creative Jessie!

Her carousel showed just how close the pair are, enjoying a picnic in a park and cuddling up in a kitchen.

We cannot help but wonder how Channing feels about the new romance debut as their on/off relationship reportedly only came to a final close in October of 2020.

However, it was also reported the Magic Mike star has been spotted on celebrity dating app, Raya, since he and Jessie broke up.

Jessie J and Max Pham Nguyen have gone public with their relationship
Jessie J and Max Pham Nguyen have gone public with their relationship. Picture: Instagram @jessiej

It is unclear as of yet how Jessie and Max came to know each other but seeing as they both live in LA are are in the showbiz/music industry it isn't hard to see how their paths crossed.

As for how long they've been together, it is also unclear, but seeing as how open Jessie is being about the whole thing and how many cute snaps they already have, we'd say it could have been a couple of months now!

We're glad to see the star looking so happy!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to play husband and wife in My Policeman.

Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship
Taylor Swift drags Netflix and show 'Ginny & Georgia' for sexist joke about her

Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently flew to the UK together.

Olivia Wilde Forced To Form ‘Bubble’ With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Romance

Gigi Hadid has necklaces for Zayn Malik and daughter Khai

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character