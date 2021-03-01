Jessie J Confirms Relationship With Dancer Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

Jessie J and boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen go Instagram official. Picture: Instagram @jessiej

By Capital FM

Jessie J has gone official with dancer boyfriend, Max Pham Nguyen, months after she and Channing Tatum called it quits for the final time.

Jessie J has gone public with her boyfriend, professional dancer, Max Pham Nguyen in an adorable Instagram post months after the 'Price Tag' singer split from Channing Tatum after two years of dating.

Jessie, 32, hilariously introduced her beau to the world with an Instagram carousel of adorable snaps to combat a tabloid posting snaps of them out at lunch, in which she said she looked like Shrek villan, Lord Farquad.

Taking to her Instagram to clear up the story about her going for lunch with a 'male pal' and let the paps know they can have a day off, Jessie wrote:

"A story was posted today...The article was actually sweet. BUT...THE PICS?!"

"Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut."

"Meanwhile @max__pham was REALLY trying my salad that I loaded onto my fork."

"Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes."

"Because... NO. But we did laugh A LOT! Ps. He isn’t my male pal."

Max Pham is a professional dancer and choreographer and you can see his incredible moves all over his Instagram and YouTube pages, so is clearly a perfect match for the super creative Jessie!

Her carousel showed just how close the pair are, enjoying a picnic in a park and cuddling up in a kitchen.

We cannot help but wonder how Channing feels about the new romance debut as their on/off relationship reportedly only came to a final close in October of 2020.

However, it was also reported the Magic Mike star has been spotted on celebrity dating app, Raya, since he and Jessie broke up.

Jessie J and Max Pham Nguyen have gone public with their relationship. Picture: Instagram @jessiej

It is unclear as of yet how Jessie and Max came to know each other but seeing as they both live in LA are are in the showbiz/music industry it isn't hard to see how their paths crossed.

As for how long they've been together, it is also unclear, but seeing as how open Jessie is being about the whole thing and how many cute snaps they already have, we'd say it could have been a couple of months now!

We're glad to see the star looking so happy!

