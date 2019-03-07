Are Channing Tatum & Jessie J Dating? When Did The Actor Break Up With Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Channing Tatum announced he and Jenna Dewan were separating after nine years of marriage and he is now dating Jessie J, so when did they start dating?

Jessie J and Channing Tatum were one of the most surprising couples to come out of 2018, not only because Channing had only announced his separation from wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, six months earlier in April.

Jessie J Shares Soppy Private Messages From Boyfriend Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike star announced he and Jenna were 'lovingly' separating, and were still very much on good terms and co-parenting their daughter, Evelyn and since then, we've had glimpses into the two stars' relationship.

March 2019

The pair have managed to stay pretty low-key ever since they started dating around October of last year, but are slowly opening up their romance online.

Channing dropped a thirsty comment under a holiday snap of Jessie, saying: "Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now".

Jessie has refrained from posting about Channing, until this week when she posted a private conversation between the pair revealing a pretty soppy poem he had sent to her.

It read: "Yes i won't rest till i caress fresh face Jess. I Will finesse 'til success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless".

She also posted a video of them together in the kitchen playing around with the dog filter, showing everyone she's ready to go public with the relationship.

Jessie J posts soppy private message from Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram/@JessieJ

November 2018

Jessie J gushes over boyfriend Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram/@JessieJ

Repaying the favour (and getting some serious eye candy at the same time), Jessie J turned up to the Leicester Square premier of Magic Mike XXL starring the man himself and gave it a plug on her Instagram.

She was spotted in a private box watching the show with friends, and although the two didn't interact, it was pretty obvious why the 'Price Tag' singer was there.

Channing goes to watch Jessie play at The Royal Albert Hall in London and couldn't help himself from gushing at her talent in an Instagram post.

He wrote to his 17 million followers: "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow" and everyones suspicions were pretty much confirmed.

Jessie also indirectly threw shade at people pointing out the physical similarities between her and Channing's ex, posting a lengthy statement on Instagram.

She asked (without alluding directly to the story) 'who feels good about this story? I don't' and saying 'is picking who is prettier and then saying why a good activity for women to participate in? No'.

October 2018

The tabloids report that Jenna has been told that Channing is dating Jessie.

A source told E!, "Jenna knew that Channing was dating and it wasn't a surprise. A friend had told her what was going on."

The source added that as long as Channing's main priority is their daughter, Everly, things should be fine.

May 2018

Just a month after announcing their separation after nine years of marriage, Channing took to Instagram to wish his ex, Jenna, a Happy Mother's Day, showing what great terms the couple ended on.

He said: "Jenna, Happy Mother's Day baby".

April 2018

The internet was truly shook when a statement about Jenna and Channing's separation was posted onto their social media channels, announcing they were separating, allowing 'love to take them on different paths'.

They first got together when they starred alongside each other in Step Up (2006) and got married in 2009, and have stayed on good terms with each other since they separated and Jenna has a boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

