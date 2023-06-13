Jessie J Confirms Name Of Baby Boy & Shares First Pictures Of Son A Month After His Birth

13 June 2023, 10:13

Jessie J shares sweet footage of baby boy and his dad

Jessie J welcomed her son with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman last month.

A month after welcoming her baby boy, Jessie J has confirmed the name of her son and shared the first adorable pictures of him.

The pop star shared the details about her son while marking one month of his birth in a special Instagram post.

Jessie J Details Birth Of Her Baby Boy Two Weeks After His Arrival

Sharing the cutest photo of her little one in a brown sweatshirt with the word ‘smile’ across it, the 35-year-old singer announced his name is Sky Safir Cornish Colman - revealing he has taken both her last name (Cornish) and the last name of her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker also shared a video compilation on Instagram including moments from her birth and settling into life with her one-month-old.

Jessie J's son is called Sky Safir Cornish Colman. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram
Jessie J welcomed her son last month. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

The heartwarming video was captioned: “Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

This comes after Jessie’s beau and basketball Chanan shared his very own tribute to his son, sweetly writing on Instagram: “Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old.

“And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.”

Jessie J shared the first pictures of her son Sky. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J shares sweet video of her son

He continued: "Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.

“Love you long time your Aba.”

Jessie and Chanan are believed to have started dating in April 2022 and the pop star announced her pregnancy in January of this year.

