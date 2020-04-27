Are Jessie J And Channing Tatum Back Together? Jessie Sparks Reconciliation Rumours On Ex's 40th Birthday

Jessie J wished Channing Tatum a Happy Birthday. Picture: PA / Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J has fans convinced she’s back with Channing Tatum after splitting for a second time at the start of April.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have had an on-off relationship over the past few months, splitting before the start of the year only to reunite weeks later and break-up again in April.

But on Channing’s 40th birthday on 26 April, Jessie again sparked speculation they’re back together.

Wishing the Magic Mike star a Happy Birthday, Jessie wrote on Instagram stories: “Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

Jessie J posted a series of birthday wishes to Channing Tatum on Instagram. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Channing Tatum turned 40 on 26 April. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

She wrote her birthday message alongside a photo of Channing standing in clear blue water, before adding a black and white photo of him removing a motorbike helmet.

Sharing more snaps from one of their romantic getaways, Jessie added a clip of Channing climbing out of the ocean before leaping back in.

“Keep living your best life!” She wrote alongside it.

Jessie and Channing split for the second time this year at the beginning of April, but the pop star’s birthday posts have fans convinced they’re back together.

A source told People when they split a few weeks ago: "They cared enough about each other to try again but realised it was better to move on.

“It’s totally amicable.”

The couple split for the first time just before Christmas in 2019, but were seen back together in LA weeks later.

At the end of January it was reported they were back on after they apparently realised how much they loved each other during their time apart.

