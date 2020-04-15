Jessie J Shares Impassioned Instagram Posts Declaring: ‘I Want People To Get To Know Me’

Jessie J shared an impassioned post about what she wants from her life. Picture: Getty

Jessie J took to Instagram to share a list of what she wants out of life, inspiring fans to do the same.

Jessie J, who recently split from boyfriend Channing Tatum for the second time, encouraged her 9.1million Instagram followers to write a list on what they truly want, sharing a snippet of her own hopes.

The singer’s list included points such as, ‘I want to have a baby’, ‘I want friendships I don’t manage’, and ‘I want space.’

Jessie also wrote: ‘I want to cook with my boyfriend’ and ‘I want to have a big family.’

Jessie J posted this heartfelt Instagram Story. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Starting her series of Instagram Stories posts sharing the parts of her life she’s focusing on, Jessie said she wrote the list to say what she wants in “life, love, career, friendships, and in a manager.”

After adding: “You might realise it’s right there in front of you,” Jessie shared an impassioned post about how she “used to dream”.

Jessie J recently split from boyfriend Channing Tatum. Picture: Getty

“We can convince ourselves what we are given or living is what we want,” she began, “Then there is the danger of not even seeing the parts you do want, be right in front of you but you are unconscious to it and just focus on the bits you don’t.”

She continued: “I have to know what I want in my life and from my life to be able to manifest it… Maybe this moment of still has really made me understand this and see this. And it’s holding me back from my life being full in so many ways.”

Jessie J listed everything she wants in life. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J encouraged her followers to make their own lists. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie finished her note with: “I thought I knew but I can always go deeper and more detailed. The older you get the more you know yourself. Dream up the life you want. And work towards creating the closest thing to it.”

The star said the list really helped her, adding she wants “fame to stop making me think I have to have my s**t together all the time.”

“I want people to know ME,” she ended the string of posts.

Jessie has just been added to the massive line-up of One World: Together At Home, the benefit concert organised by Lady Gaga to boost the mood of the world amid the ongoing difficult times.

Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Usher, and Taylor Swift are just some of the artists to also join the line-up, each putting on performances from their home for a unique event to be broadcast on Saturday 18 April.

