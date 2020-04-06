Jessi J And Channing Tatum ‘Split’ For Second Time This Year

The pair have called time on their romance. Picture: PA

Jessi J and Channing Tatum have split.

Jessi J and Channing Tatum have reportedly split for the second time.

The pair initially split in January, before deciding to give things another go a month later.

However, it looks like it’s now over for good.

According to reports, it’s ’totally amicable’ and down to their hectic schedules.

A source told PEOPLE: “He is super busy with his career and as a dad.

“He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

Fans of the couple will be shocked to hear the news as they often share loved-up photos and videos on social media.

Jessi shared a video of the pair kissing at an event earlier this year and made it clear they were stronger than ever in the caption.

It read: “When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast.

“When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was.

“Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out.

“I love you so much baby @channingtatum.

The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

