How Old Is Jessie J? Pop Star’s Age, Songs, Net Worth, And Everything You Need To Know About The Singer Dating Channing Tatum

Jessie J has a huge number of chart-toppers to her name. Picture: Getty

Jessie J has been in the spotlight from a young age – here’s everything you need to know about the pop star, who’s currently dating Channing Tatum.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s relationship has been a hot talking point for the past two years, especially after they recently reunited following their December 2019 split.

The couple’s romance came as a surprise to fans, as Jessie is a huge pop star and songwriter from Essex with hit songs such as ‘Who You Are’ and ‘Do It Like A Dude’, and Channing is the star of a number of movies, including Magic Mike.

How old is Jessie J? And what do we know about her career? Here’s everything you need to know…

Jessie J performing at the O2 Academy, Leeds. Picture: Getty

How old is Jessie J?

‘Price Tag’ singer Jessie, real name Jessica Ellen Cornish, is 31 years old and was born on 27 March in 1988.

Her boyfriend, Channing, is 39 years old.

Jessie J’s career

The superstar rose to fame after attending the BRIT school. She was signed to Gut Records shortly after leaving and struck a songwriting deal with Sony.

Her debut single ‘Do It Like A Dude’ soared to the top of the charts, and her follow-up single ‘Price Tag’ was equally as successful.

Jessie released her first album ‘Who You Are’ in 2011.

One year later, the star performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

She released albums ‘Alive’ and ‘Sweet Talker’ in 2013 and 2014 and two more albums in 2018; R.O.S.E and festive LP ‘This Christmas Day’.

The 31-year-old joined The Voice as a coach in 2012, alongside Will.i.am, Danny O’Donnahue and Tom Jones, and has since taken part in The Voice Australia and The Voice Kids.

In 2018, she won a Chinese TV show called Singer, introducing her to a whole new audience in Asia before embarking on an 11-date arena tour that same year.

What is Jessie J’s net worth?

Jessie has an incredible fortune to her name, with a net worth of $30million (£23million)

How long has Jessie J been dating Channing Tatum?

Channing and Jessie have been together since October 2018, six months after the actor announced his split from wife of nine years Jenna Dewan.

They split briefly in December 2019 before reuniting in January 2020, but tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

