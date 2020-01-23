Jessie J And Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Back Together After Split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

Following their break-up a month ago, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are seemingly giving their relationship a second chance.

One month ago, everyone questioned what happened to love after it was announced that Jessie J and Channing Tatum had split up.

In December, it was reported that the two had ended their relationship, but apparently, they are giving it another go, according to a source close to the pair.

> Jessie J Debuted A Love Song All About Channing Tatum & He Was In The Audience

Jessie J is "fully back together' with the Magic Mike actor, said the source, before claiming that while they spent a few weeks apart, they decided to get back together as they "really care about each other."

According to reports, the recently reformed couple are "very happy spending time together again," after they were spotting hitting the shops in Los Angeles together.

Apparently, they have been spending plenty of time around each other's houses, as of recent, and have been "super giddy" around each other, despite not displaying any PDA in front of photographers.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum began dating in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Channing Tatum began dating the 'Bang Bang' singer in October 2018, but it was said to be amicable and with no hard feelings.

After their split, Jessie J and Channing Tatum remained friends, as there were no hard feelings between the two, but split as it "didn't work out".

In the past, the two celebrities have been very supportive of each other's work, with Channing attending several of Jessie J's live performances and Jessie J visiting the opening show of Magic Mike Live in London.

They have also expressed their love frequently on social media. The Step Up star wrote a lengthy tribute to his girlfriend, writing "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Jessie J And Channing Tatum News