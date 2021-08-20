MTV VMAs 2021: Who Is Performing?

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/. Picture: Camila Cabello/Olivia Rogrido/Insta/Getty

Who will be taking to the stage at this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Here's the latest.

The MTV VMAs are back! The award show will be commencing on September 13th in New York City!

Following the reveal of this year's nominees, the line-up of performers has been announced!

The Video Music Awards never cease to churn out iconic pop culture moments – what's in store for us this year?

From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, here are all the popstars that are set to take to the stage in September... we can't wait!

Lorde

After a nearly four year hiatus from releasing music, Lorde is back and better than ever with the release of her third studio album, 'Solar Power'.

The last time the Kiwi songstress graced the VMA stage was back in 2018 when she performed her synth-pop tune, 'Homemade Dynamite' from her sophomore record 'Melodrama'.

Will Lorde give us a live rendition of the title track from her latest album or mix it up with singles 'Stoned At The Nail Salon' or 'Mood Ring'?

Lorde returns to award shows after the release of 'Solar Power'. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo

Pop prodigy, Olivia Rodrigo, will be making her first-ever VMA performance after dominating the charts since the start of the year – there's no slowing down this songstress!

The 18-year-old has a slew of hits to choose from off her debut album 'Sour' – will the rumoured 'Brutal' music video land in time for her perform the single on September 13th?

We hope so.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make her VMA debut. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X never fails to turn out an utterly iconic award show extravaganza (remember that BET Awards moment, anyone?).

The 22-year-old rapper is tapped to perform his new hit with Jack Harlow, 'Industry Baby' – we can only hope it will be as action-packed as the music video!

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is no stranger to the VMA stage!

The 'Señorita' singer will be heating up the award show with what we can assume is a live performance of her latest hit 'Don't Go Yet'.

Camila Cabello will be performing her newest single. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly will be blessing the New York audience with a set this year!

The 31-year-old star received his first VMA award last year for best alternative video and he is in the running to grab it again this year too.

We can't wait to find out what numbers these talented artists will be blessing us with!

September 13th can't come soon enough...

