24 August 2021, 15:25 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 15:54
Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the 'Brutal' music video – let's delve into the lyrics!
The opening track from Olivia Rodrigo's critically acclaimed debut album 'Sour' has finally dropped – and we're obsessed!
'Brutal' is a punk-infused, rebellious track and the music video is no different, the 18-year-old rising star comments on teenaged angst in the song.
The highly-anticipated music video had been rumoured for some time, with it being the fourth single to follow up the mega-successes of 'drivers license', 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u'.
Here's the lyrical lowdown on everything from youth to self-esteem to growing up...
The High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series actress puts the frustrations of 'teenagerdom' at the forefront of the opening track to her debut record.
'Brutal' explores the intense emotions that hold us hostage in our teen years, Olivia's punchy lyrics depict how all-consuming being an adolescent can be at times.
The 18-year-old songstress talks about being "insecure", feeling like a "nervous wreck", and being "heartbroken".
There were murmurings of a music video for the punky track for weeks before its release – the fans were right after all!
The video sees Miss Rodrigo take on many different personas and is her most fun, edgy and experimental release to date.
She even channels major 2000s vibes throughout, donning look after look in the Y2K style.
On Olivia's YouTube Unreleased series, the ex-Disney star got candid about the outsider track.
She said: "I told everyone that I wanted to make “brutal” the first track on the record, and they were like, “Girl, are you sure?
"Just because it’s kind of a little polarising I think, but I absolutely love it. It’s a really angsty song I suppose, and I sort of just talk about everything that I’m upset about in the song, to put it very plainly and broadly."
Upon its release she posted to Instagram: "had the best time ever making this. so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol [sic]".
I want it to be, like, messy
I'm so insecure, I think
That I'll die before I drink
And I'm so caught up in the news
Of who likes me and who hates you
And I'm so tired that I might
Quit my job, start a new life
And they'd all be so disappointed
'Cause who am I if not exploited?
And I'm so sick of seventeen
Where's my fucking teenage dream?
If someone tells me one more time
"Enjoy your youth," I'm gonna cry
And I don't stick up for myself
I'm anxious, and nothing can help
And I wish I'd done this before
And I wish people liked me more
All I did was try my best
This the kinda thanks I get?
Unrelentlessly upset (Ah-ah-ah)
They say these are the golden years
But I wish I could disappear
Ego crush is so severe
God, it's brutal out here
(Yeah)
I feel like no one wants me
And I hate the way I'm perceived
I only have two real friends
And lately, I'm a nervous wreck
'Cause I love people I don't like
And I hate every song I write
And I'm not cool, and I'm not smart
And I can't even parallel park
All I did was try my best
This the kinda thanks I get?
Unrelentlessly upset (Ah-ah-ah)
They say these are the golden years
But I wish I could disappear
Ego crush is so severe
God, it's brutal out here
(Yeah)
(Just havin' a really good time)
Got a broken ego, broken heart
(Yeah, it's brutal out here, yeah, it's brutal out here)
And God, I don't even know where to start
