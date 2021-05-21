QUIZ: Answer 6 Olivia Rodrigo Questions And We’ll Tell You Which ‘Sour’ Song You Are

21 May 2021, 16:58

Olivia Rodrigo has just released 'Sour'
Olivia Rodrigo has just released 'Sour'. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ track list is everything we wanted and more, so we’re pairing you up with some of the album’s biggest songs.

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped debut album ‘Sour’ and yes we have already learned all the lyrics, thank you for asking.

If you, like us, have had ‘Sour’ on repeat since it was released we’ve got the quiz for you.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Hope Ur Ok' Lyrics Reach Out To LGBTQI+ Community

Just answer six questions and we’ll tell you which of Olivia’s songs you are.

From ‘Drivers Licence’ all the way to ‘Happier’, you’ll be matched with a banger regardless.

