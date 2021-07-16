Normani & Cardi B ‘Wild Side’ Lyrics Are Ideal For Your Next Insta Caption

Normani teamed up with Cardi B for 'Wild Side'. Picture: Getty / Normani/Instagram

Normani has dropped an absolute summer bop with ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B, and the lyrics are about to flood our Insta feed.

It’s been a hot minute since Normani released new music but the former Fifth Harmony singer is back with another song ready to become the soundtrack of summer 2021.

Normani teamed up with Cardi B for ‘Wild Side’, with the ‘Up’ rapper adding her own verse and featuring in the x-rated video steamy enough to rival the legendary ‘Wap’.

The lyrics – and dance moves from the music video – are about to be stuck in your head, especially because the song samples 'One In A Million' by Aaliyah, so let’s get familiar with them...

Normani has released yet another bop. Picture: Getty

A break down of Normani ‘Wild Side’ lyrics

Given the title, we think it’s pretty obvious what Normani is singing about, but there’s some ideal lyrics in there for your next fire Instagram selfie.

‘Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof’ is a fan favourite already, while ‘Last minute trip to the islands’ will suit your next vacay to a green list country.

In the chorus she sings:

We can't just keep talkin' about it

We think too often about it

We can't just be cautious about it

I wanna get wild

And there’s a whole bunch of outfit captions in that alone, so take your pick.

What are the lyrics to Normani ‘Wild Side’?

[Verse 1: Normani]

I'm ready to pull up on you

I'm ready to do what I do

Baby, what you wanna do?

Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof

Load it up and doo-doo-doo

Baby, what you wanna do?

I'm ready to pull up on you

I'm ready to do what I do

[Pre-Chorus: Normani]

This type of s**t will have you wildin' (Ooh)

Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)

Drip, drip, drip, when you slide in (Ooh)

Beep, beep, beep, baby ride it (Ooh)

Don't hesitate when you (Ooh)

In it 'cause you know how I like it (Ooh)

Baking up a cake for you (Ooh)

Sweet, baby, like it when you bite it

[Chorus: Normani]

We can't just keep talkin' about it

We think too often about it

We can't just be cautious about it I wanna get wild

Take me for a ride, boy

Show me your wild side, boy

Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild

[Verse 2: Normani]

I wanna drive you crazy (Crazy)

Pull up inside me, baby (Boy)

F***in' it like oopsie-daisy

Ain't no "If, ands, buts and maybes"

Don't be laid up in that s**t likе you lazy

I need you to roll up in that s**t like you skatin'

Baby, and I hold up on that s**t, I hate waitin'

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, shoot your shot,

I'm impatient

[Pre-Chorus: Normani]

This typе of s**t will have you wildin' (Ooh)

Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)

Drip, drip, drip, when you slide in (Ooh)

Beep, beep, beep, baby, ride it (Ooh)

Don't hesitate when you (Ooh)

In it 'cause you know how I like it (Ooh)

Bakin' up a cake for you (Ooh)

Sweet, baby, like it when you bite it

[Chorus: Normani]

We can't just keep talkin' about it

We think too often about it

We can't just be cautious about it I wanna get wild

Take me for a ride, boy

Show me your wild side, boy

Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild



[Verse 3: Cardi B]

Look, dímelo, turn me 'round

Treat me like a watch, bust me down

On the kitchen floor, right on that towel

It's my dick and I want it now, aw

Tell me how you want it

Put me on my back or my stomach

Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet

I can do it all, I can prolly suck a watermelon through a straw

Believe me, every other day, new wig, new hair

Come take me out this Mugler

I be waitin' on you with some lingerie

Drive this p***y down low like bombs away

Boom, nothing but a robe in your house

I wanna put these pretty pink toes in your mouth

Send nudes to your phone while you workin'

Boy, you gotta see this s*** in person, believe me

[Chorus: Normani]

We can't just keep talkin' about it

We think too often about it (Ooh)

We can't just be cautious about it

I wanna get wild

Take me for a ride, boy

Show me your wild side, boy

Know it's been a while, boy

I wanna get wild

[Outro: Normani]

Pull up in a err, mmm, Benz

Make me say "ah," let me do that s**t again

Ooh, yeah

Pull up in a mmm-mmm, drop

Ha-ha-ha, yeah, I'm makin' s**t hot

Ooh, yeah

Pull up in a err, mmm, Benz

Make me say "ah," let me do that s**t again

Ooh, yeah (Ah)

Pull up in a mmm-mmm, drop

Ha-ha-ha, yeah, I'm makin' s**t hot

Ooh, yeah

