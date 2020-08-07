Love Island’s Tommy Fury Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

Tommy Fury could be joining the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up. Picture: instagram

Tommy Fury has been tipped for I’m A Celeb 2020.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury could be set to appear on the 2020 series of I’m A Celeb, which ITV have confirmed will go ahead in the UK for the first time ever.

The reality star, who is in a relationship with Molly-Mae Hague, has been given odds of 2-5 to join the show by Betway.

Love Island’s Amy Hart Tipped For I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast

Tommy Fury could be joining the I'm A Celeb 2020 cast. Picture: instagram

Betway’s Chad Yeomans told Mirror online: "Love Island’s Tommy Fury is odds-on at 2/5 to be battling his way through bushtucker trials on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

Other celebs rumoured to be joining the line-up include TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, Tiger King star Carol Baskin and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Last year’s series saw Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle and her husband, TOWIE star Dan Osborne, has also been tipped to appear.

ITV confirmed in a statement on Friday that this year’s series will be filmed in the UK for the first time in the show’s history.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

“We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!