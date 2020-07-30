I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show. Picture: ITV/PA

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be returning this year.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 has officially been confirmed.

According to ITV, the show will be back on our screens this Autumn, after its return was up in the air due to fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It had also been announced recently that contestants may have to spend two weeks in quarantine ahead of entering the jungle, to ensure they are COVID-free before the show starts.

An insider revealed to a tabloid: "They understand that for some people, the thought of maybe having to spend more than a month away from their families might be off-putting."

They added: "But in the grand scheme of things, having this two-week plan in place is one simple way of being able to ensure the health of those taking part — and the people working on the show.”

This year will mark 20 years since the hit series first aired.

To mark the occasion, a one-off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will be released, celebrating all the best bits from the show’s 19-year history on TV.

A number of celebrities have been rumoured to be taking part in this year’s famous trials.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA

Maya Jama has been rumoured to be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Instagram

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Jessie J and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard are amongst the list of speculated campmates.

TV presenter Maya Jama has also been tipped for this year’s show.

Coral announced that the odds for her joining the 2020 series are at 4-6.

We can't wait to see which celebs will be joining!

