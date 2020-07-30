I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

30 July 2020, 14:39

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show
I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show. Picture: ITV/PA

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be returning this year.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 has officially been confirmed.

According to ITV, the show will be back on our screens this Autumn, after its return was up in the air due to fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

It had also been announced recently that contestants may have to spend two weeks in quarantine ahead of entering the jungle, to ensure they are COVID-free before the show starts.

An insider revealed to a tabloid: "They understand that for some people, the thought of maybe having to spend more than a month away from their families might be off-putting."

They added: "But in the grand scheme of things, having this two-week plan in place is one simple way of being able to ensure the health of those taking part — and the people working on the show.”

This year will mark 20 years since the hit series first aired.

To mark the occasion, a one-off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will be released, celebrating all the best bits from the show’s 19-year history on TV.

A number of celebrities have been rumoured to be taking part in this year’s famous trials.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host I'm A Celeb 2020
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: PA
Maya Jama has been rumoured to be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020
Maya Jama has been rumoured to be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: Instagram

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Jessie J and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard are amongst the list of speculated campmates.

TV presenter Maya Jama has also been tipped for this year’s show.

Coral announced that the odds for her joining the 2020 series are at 4-6.

We can't wait to see which celebs will be joining!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single

How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan could be heading for Batwoman.

Is Vanessa Morgan Leaving Riverdale?

TV & Film

Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'

Madison Beer Shows Off Vocal Skills While Singing Along To Harry Styles ‘Adore You’ In Her Car
Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours

Charlie Puth, Khloe Kardashian And Lil Nas X Among Celebs Sharing Fears After Earthquake Hits LA Area: ‘That Felt Bigger Than A 4.5’
How old were the cast of Twilight when they filmed the movie?

Twilight Ages: How Old Were Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson In The Movies?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters