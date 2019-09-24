Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Revealed As Highest Earning Professional Dancer

AJ Pritchard has been named as the professional dancer raking in the most cash on Strictly Come Dancing thanks to his various jobs and endorsements.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard has been named as the highest earning professional dancer on the BBC One show thanks to a flourishing career and array of business deals and TV jobs.

The Daily Mail revealed the earnings of all the dancers and judges on the show, and it turns out that the 24-year-old takes home the title of highest earner, despite being the youngest male professional on the show.

After pocketing a wholesome £360,000 overall from his career so far, AJ has banked in £155,000 from Strictly alone and only stands to make more across the coming year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: AJ Pritchard 'Lets Slip' He's Been Partnered With YouTuber Saffron Barker

The dancer is earning £50,000 just from this series of Strictly, as well as £70,000 for the Strictly Live Tour, £100,000 for pantomime, £35,000 for Strictly: The Professionals and another £35,000 for a solo tour.

He has also appeared in Celebrity Hunted, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Pointless, The Last Leg and the Jeremy Vine Show.

AJ has also been announced as a choreographer for the upcoming UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which will also feature his brother and Love Island star, Curtis Pritchard, which will be on BBC Three in October.

The dancer is currently partnered up with YouTuber, Saffron Barker, competing on this year’s series.

The article also revealed that all contestants, regardless of how well they do on the show, earn £50,000 for competing.

It also comes as no surprise that the highest earner from the show is their very own Bruno Tonioli, with an unbelievable £1.8million in earnings.

The 63-year-old choreographer not only judges the BBC One show, but lends himself to judging in the US version, Dancing with the Stars.

He reportedly earns £250,000 per season of Strictly, and a staggering £1.5million per season of Dancing with the Stars.

