Strictly Come Dancing 2019: AJ Pritchard 'Lets Slip' He's Been Partnered With YouTuber Saffron Barker

AJ 'let slip' on The One Show. Picture: BBC

AJ Pritchard has ‘let slip’ his celebrity partner on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is Saffron Barker.

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard accidentally revealed he’s been paired with YouTube star Saffron Barker while appearing on The One Show.

Viewers are not supposed to know who the 2019 couples are until the big reveal is aired on September 7th.

The professional dancer was appearing on the show alongside his brother, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, when he made the mishap.

He said: “I’ve been in semi final three years in a row. As they say fourth year's a charm. Straight to the final. I’ve got so many show ideas but its never happened for me just yet.

"I think Saffron...we can make it to the final. There it is. I’ve thrown it out there."

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for fans to jump on Twitter.

One wrote: “aj just said him and saffron can make it to the final on the one show and i am: confused.”

Another added: “AJ definitely hoping for Saffron. They’d be a good match actually. #Strictly.”

Saffron announced she was taking part in this year’s series in a heartfelt Instagram post last month, saying she’d ‘never been so excited’ in her ‘entire life’.

She wrote: “After keeping it a secret for a while now... the news is out!! I’M GOING ON @bbcstrictly.

“I’ve never been so excited and nervous for something in my entire life! This journey hasn’t even begun yet and I already feel like I’m in a dream! I am going to work so hard & cannot wait to get on that dance floor and meet my partner!

“I hope all of you can come on this journey with me & Thank you so much for all your support & kind words.”

