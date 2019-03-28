WATCH: Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Joke About Their Sex Life While On Holiday

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell shared an x-rated joke. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, shared a filthy joke on camera while on holiday in Marbella.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have made fans blush by sharing a dirty joke on camera while on holiday in Marbella.

Stacey Dooley Split From Boyfriend Three Months After Winning Strictly Come Dancing

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, posted a video of their holiday but fans were quick to focus on just one part about the clip…

In the clip, the pair are in dressing gowns and Joe tells Dianne, “Close your eyes and if you don't laugh, I will give you a prize... keep it clean."

So far so innocent… however, Dianne replied, “If I don't laugh, you have to... do me."

Excuuuuuuse us?! Wow. Joe added, “I said keep it clean."

So what did the vlogger have in store for his girlfriend? Well, he was showing her what he looked like in the paper thong he’d been wearing for their couple’s massage.

Thankfully, the viewers didn’t get to see that shot – some things don’t need to be shared!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News