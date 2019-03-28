Stacey Dooley Split From Boyfriend Three Months After Winning Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott have split up. Picture: Instagram

It seems the ‘Strictly curse’ has struck again after the demands of touring meant Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott split up.

Stacey Dooley and her boyfriend, Sam Tucknott, have reportedly split up after three years together, just three months after she won Strictly Come Dancing.

According to the tabloids the strain of Stacey being on the Strictly live tour lead to their split and there is no suggestion of a romance between her and her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

A source claimed, “Stacey confided in her friends that she was struggling to hold down her romance with Sam because her life has been a whirlwind after Strictly.

“She barely saw him during the month-long tour and has gone straight back into filming documentaries and has been travelling all over the world. Their lives have just gone in different directions.

“They have a close circle of friends who hope things might yet work out but it’s not looking likely. It was very emotional and has been tough on them both.”

Another source added, “Stacey and Kevin were never anything more than pals but Sam found it quite hard to watch at times.

“There was this attractive, single man spending so much time with his girlfriend. Watching them doing those sensual, sexy routines was tough for him.

“When Stacey left the show he thought things would improve but he’s struggled to keep up with her as she’s so focused on her career at the moment.”

Stacey and Sam are the 14th couple to break up following Strictly Come Dancing, which has become famous for having a ‘curse’ due to the long hours of training leading to several break ups.

