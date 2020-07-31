Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020. Picture: instagram

Dan Osborne has been tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2020.

Dan Osborne could be heading to the I’m A Celeb the jungle, a year after his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, won the show.

The bookies have tipped the former TOWIE star to appear with odds of 4/1.

Dan Osborne's wife, Jacqueline Jossa, won I'm A Celeb last year. Picture: instagram

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told a tabloid: "It might be a case of 'anything you can do, I can do better' for Dan Osborne who could find himself in the jungle later this year."

Dan made headlines last year when allegations that he had cheated on his wife came out while Jacqueline was competing on the show.

Jacqueline was reportedly allowed to ring her husband after RakSu star Myles Stephenson told her his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen had also had a fling with him.

A source said at the time: “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed.

"After allowing her to leave the voicemail, and letting Dan leave one back, she was offered the chance to remain in the show and accepted."

Dan later released a statement, in which he publicly apologised to his wife.

It read: “So after weeks, months, years of constant articles & rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family.

“I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for mistakes I’ve made.

“I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my 3 incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.

“Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together.

“We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever.”

