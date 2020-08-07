I’m A Celeb Moves To UK For 2020 Series

I'm A Celeb 2020 will be hosted in the UK for the first time in the show's history. Picture: PA images

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is moving to the UK for the 2020 series.

I’m A Celeb will take place in the UK for the first time in the show’s history, ITV have confirmed.

Ant and Dec will host the series as usual but they’ll be swapping the Australian jungle for a ‘ruined castle in the countryside’.

ITV made the announcement on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Although the show will look a little different, viewers can still expect to see the celebrities ‘undertaking gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges’.

However, at the end of the series, instead of one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, they will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

“We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

So far, the rumoured line-up includes radio and television presenter, Maya Jama, Tiger King’s Carol Baskin and ex Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard.

Reigning Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa’s husband, TOWIE star Dan Osborne, is also rumoured to be making an appearance.

