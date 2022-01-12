Liberty Poole’s Huge Net Worth Revealed After Leaving Love Island

By Capital FM

Liberty Poole has gained an impressive net worth since appearing on Love Island in 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liberty Poole has become one of the highest-earning Love Island contestants ever after appearing on the show last summer.

The former Nando’s waitress quickly became a fan-favourite on the show, where she was coupled up with her now ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish.

The pair’s romance fizzled out, however, with both of the Islanders deciding to leave the villa and end their journey just days before the final.

Faye Winter Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo Years Before Love Island

Liberty has since signed some seriously lucrative deals - but what is her net worth?

Let’s take a look…

Liberty Poole has earned a huge net worth since leaving Love Island. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Liberty Poole is competing in Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

What is Love Island star Liberty Poole’s net worth in 2022?

Liberty Poole appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV2

As of 2022, Liberty is said to be worth around £1.7million, according to reports.

When she left the villa, Liberty landed a staggering £1million deal with fashion brand In The Style and has since signed another four huge brand deals.

The 22-year-old then went on to become the face of beauty brand Lola’s Lashes and also bagged a six-figure deal with self-tanning brand Skinny Tan, as well as a five-figure deal with Boux Avenue.

What is Liberty Poole's net worth in 2022? Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

This comes after it was reported in August last year that Liberty is on track to becoming a multi-millionaire thanks to her lucrative brand deals.

Liberty is still widely popular with fans and is also set to compete in Dancing on Ice 2022, which is sure to lead to an increased flux of brand deals in future.

The former Islander has gained a huge following on social media following her time in the villa, with Lib boasting 1.5million Instagram followers.

She is said to be able to charge around £5,000 per post, which is higher than other Islanders from her series including winner Millie Court, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares and Chloe Burrows.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital