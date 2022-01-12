Liberty Poole’s Huge Net Worth Revealed After Leaving Love Island

12 January 2022, 17:46

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liberty Poole has gained an impressive net worth since appearing on Love Island in 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liberty Poole has become one of the highest-earning Love Island contestants ever after appearing on the show last summer.

The former Nando’s waitress quickly became a fan-favourite on the show, where she was coupled up with her now ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish.

The pair’s romance fizzled out, however, with both of the Islanders deciding to leave the villa and end their journey just days before the final.

Faye Winter Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo Years Before Love Island

Liberty has since signed some seriously lucrative deals - but what is her net worth?

Let’s take a look…

Liberty Poole has earned a huge net worth since leaving Love Island
Liberty Poole has earned a huge net worth since leaving Love Island. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram
Liberty Poole is competing in Dancing On Ice 2022
Liberty Poole is competing in Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

What is Love Island star Liberty Poole’s net worth in 2022?

Liberty Poole appeared on Love Island in 2021
Liberty Poole appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV2

As of 2022, Liberty is said to be worth around £1.7million, according to reports.

When she left the villa, Liberty landed a staggering £1million deal with fashion brand In The Style and has since signed another four huge brand deals.

The 22-year-old then went on to become the face of beauty brand Lola’s Lashes and also bagged a six-figure deal with self-tanning brand Skinny Tan, as well as a five-figure deal with Boux Avenue.

What is Liberty Poole's net worth in 2022?
What is Liberty Poole's net worth in 2022? Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

This comes after it was reported in August last year that Liberty is on track to becoming a multi-millionaire thanks to her lucrative brand deals.

Liberty is still widely popular with fans and is also set to compete in Dancing on Ice 2022, which is sure to lead to an increased flux of brand deals in future.

The former Islander has gained a huge following on social media following her time in the villa, with Lib boasting 1.5million Instagram followers.

She is said to be able to charge around £5,000 per post, which is higher than other Islanders from her series including winner Millie Court, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares and Chloe Burrows.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles will play Eros in the next Eternals

Harry Styles Dancing Behind The Scenes In Eternals Dressed As Eros Is Everything

Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'

Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Lyrics And Meaning Decoded

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results

Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois for train spotting

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star