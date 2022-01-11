Faye Winter Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo Years Before Love Island

Faye Winter shared a throwback picture of herself six years before Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter looks super different in a snap she shared from when she was 20 years old.

Love Island star Faye Winter shared a deep-dive into her photo archives with her followers.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram, the 26-year-old asked fans to let her know which unseen photos they wanted to see.

It wasn’t long before someone asked to see a snap of the Devon beauty when she was 20 - six years before she went on Love Island.

Faye looked super different in the throwback picture, with the reality TV star captioning it: “It’s the photo quality and brows for me,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Faye Winter shared a throwback snap from when she was 20 years old. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye Winter went on Love Island when she was 26 years old. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

The former lettings manager also shared some adorable unseen photos with her follow Love Islander boyfriend, Teddy Soares.

She shared snaps of their first picture after arriving in the UK when they left Love Island in the summer.

Faye also treated fans to a never-before-seen photo with Teddy, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran on their first day out of the villa.

Love Island's Faye and Teddy moved in together just a few months after leaving the villa. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy came in third place on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

More Love Island content was posted to Faye’s Instagram Stories as she went on to show followers photos from the day of her interview for the ITV2 show as well as a snap from the day she found out she was joining the line-up.

The reality star has gone from strength to strength with Teddy since they came in third place on the show last summer.

Faye and Teddy now live together in Devon after they moved into their ‘dream home’ in November.

