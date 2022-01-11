Faye Winter Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo Years Before Love Island

11 January 2022, 11:16

Faye Winter shared a throwback picture of herself six years before Love Island
Faye Winter shared a throwback picture of herself six years before Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter looks super different in a snap she shared from when she was 20 years old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Faye Winter shared a deep-dive into her photo archives with her followers.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram, the 26-year-old asked fans to let her know which unseen photos they wanted to see.

Love Island Is Accepting Applications From Non-Binary Contestants

It wasn’t long before someone asked to see a snap of the Devon beauty when she was 20 - six years before she went on Love Island.

Faye looked super different in the throwback picture, with the reality TV star captioning it: “It’s the photo quality and brows for me,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Faye Winter shared a throwback snap from when she was 20 years old
Faye Winter shared a throwback snap from when she was 20 years old. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye Winter went on Love Island when she was 26 years old
Faye Winter went on Love Island when she was 26 years old. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

The former lettings manager also shared some adorable unseen photos with her follow Love Islander boyfriend, Teddy Soares.

She shared snaps of their first picture after arriving in the UK when they left Love Island in the summer.

Faye also treated fans to a never-before-seen photo with Teddy, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran on their first day out of the villa.

Love Island's Faye and Teddy moved in together just a few months after leaving the villa
Love Island's Faye and Teddy moved in together just a few months after leaving the villa. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy came in third place on Love Island
Faye and Teddy came in third place on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

More Love Island content was posted to Faye’s Instagram Stories as she went on to show followers photos from the day of her interview for the ITV2 show as well as a snap from the day she found out she was joining the line-up.

The reality star has gone from strength to strength with Teddy since they came in third place on the show last summer.

Faye and Teddy now live together in Devon after they moved into their ‘dream home’ in November.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What does Louis Tomlinson have in store for 2022?

What Is Louis Tomlinson Doing In 2022? From New Music To Tour

All the details on season 3 of Euphoria

Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

Zendaya has shot to stardom in titles including Euphoria, Spider-Man and Dune

Who Is Zendaya? Facts Including Real Name, Boyfriend And Where She’s From Revealed

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Everything you need to know about the summer bank holiday

The Four-Day Bank Holiday Weekend: When Is The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

How to watch season 2 of Euphoria in the UK

How To Watch Euphoria Season 2 In The UK

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Olivia Rodrigo is 'dating' Adam Faze

Who Is Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo's Boyfriend? Entrepreneur's Job, Age & All The Details
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams