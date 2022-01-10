Love Island Is Accepting Applications From Non-Binary Contestants

Producers are encouraging non-binary individuals to apply. Picture: ITV

Love Island producers are encouraging non-binary applicants to apply for the 2022 series.

It was announced at the start of the new year that Love Island had begun accepting applications for its eighth series, it’s now been revealed that the show will be more inclusive!

Producers of the hit ITV dating show are reportedly encouraging non-binary individuals to apply to be contestants as the series is set to become more diverse.

The first seven seasons of the show have only cast people identifying as either male or female, which will no longer be the case going forward.

The 2022 application form includes five options for Love Island hopefuls to describe their identity, they include: ‘male, female, non-binary, prefer not to say and prefer to self-describe’.

Love Island 2022 will be more inclusive. Picture: ITV

There are also various options for applicants to state their sexual orientation as either ‘straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual or other’.

An insider of the show revealed to this tabloid: “Producers are under more pressure than ever to make this series as woke as possible after it has previously come under criticism for its lack of diversity.”

In the run-up to the 2021 series last summer, rumours whirred online that ITV was looking to have members of the LGBTQI+ community enter the villa.

However, this change was not made to the show after producers cited “logistical difficulties”.

The source told the publication: “The move could make the basic rules of the show complicated, as each coupling ceremony separates boys and girls, but they are keen to have a non-binary contestant this year.

“It’s all about inclusivity and breaking down boundaries.”

