Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants

7 January 2022, 15:09

Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season
Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram/ITV
Faye Winter dishes the advice on Instagram amid Love Island opening applications for the eighth season.

Faye Winter had quite the explosive journey on Love Island’s seventh season last year, and now she has words of wisdom for those weighing up if they should apply or not.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to recount her experiences throughout the application process – and told her followers what not to do.

Faye Winter Reveals Real Reason She Went On Love Island

Producers announced that they’re already looking for the next batch of Love Island hopefuls, so Faye’s advice comes just in time!

The former lettings manager – who just moved in with her villa beau Teddy Soares – candidly instructed her fans "don't do it like I done it”.

Faye Winter has advice for the next Love Island contestants
Faye Winter has advice for the next Love Island contestants. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Winter shared a slew of posts to her Instagram story as she partook in a Q&A with fans – she’s amassed a whopping 1.2 million followers on the platform since appearing on the show.

When one fan queried how she was cast on Love Island, Faye revealed that she went through an atypical process of interviews.

“I had my first interview, was a bit of a hard-faced cow then I had to have a second one with a different casting researcher because they wanted to see a softer side of me and I cried the whole way through it,” she quipped.

The producer's wanted to see 'the real her' to see if she would be a good fit for the ITV hit.

Faye Winter found love on the show Teddy Soares in 2021
Faye Winter found love on the show Teddy Soares in 2021. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

She playfully retold the story and gave fans a word of warning simultaneously, Faye addressed the camera: "I was like 'this is the real Faye!'

"But he could see I was as soft as a f*****g Mr Whippy ice cream. So then I went to meet the execs and I think they could all see I was soft as s**t," the 26-year-old candidly recounted.

Faye was open with her followers about her mindset ahead of signing on for the series, saying: "I was so soft but I had such a hard exterior and didn't want to let anyone in. I would say be as open and honest as you can be."

Will you be applying for a summer of love this year?

