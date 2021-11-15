Faye Winter Shows Off Her New House With Teddy Soares

15 November 2021, 16:41

Faye gave fans a sneak peak into her 'dream home'
Faye gave fans a sneak peak into her 'dream home'. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter gave her followers a tour of her new home with boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have been loved up ever since finishing in third place on this year's series of Love Island, and now they've moved into their 'dream home'!

The ex-Islander, 26, gave fans an inside look into their new property as she launches her latest venture 'Faye's Home' – a YouTube channel that follows their journey as they settle into their new house.

She candidly spoke to fans as she gave a tour of their sweet new digs...

Faye and Teddy have bought a property!
Faye and Teddy have bought a property! Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

The former lettings manager clued her followers into the 'stressful' property search and revealed that the Love Island couple conducted countless viewings before finding 'the one'.

The Devon babe has relocated to the outskirts of London as she leaves her coastal roots behind her.

She confessed that the rented space "will need some TLC" as she gears up to her big home makeover project.

'Our New Home' marks the first episode on her channel that documents their relationship milestone as they move in together after just a few months of dating.

Faye let fans in on her property journey
Faye let fans in on her property journey. Picture: Faye Winter/YouTube

She excitedly kicked of the series, addressing fans: "Oh we are on YouTube, yes we are! It is our first YouTube together, it's a bit weird talking to the camera."

The vlog shows a tour of their new pad, which boasts a modern kitchen, an original fireplace and a lavish ensuite master bedroom – not too shabby!

Faye showed off the statement grand staircase on her Instagram page as she lovingly posed with her beau.

Faye and Teddy, both 26, revealed back in September that they had decided to start looking for a shared residence – they even gave fans a glimpse into their house hunt by posting snaps to Instagram stories.

