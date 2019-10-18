'Daddy's Girl' Stormi Isn't Here For Kylie Jenner's 'Rise And Shine' Remix As She Demands Travis Scott's Music In 'Cute' Video

18 October 2019, 12:48

Kylie Jenner has branded Stormi a 'daddy's girl'.
Kylie Jenner has branded Stormi a 'daddy's girl'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Stormi Webster has won over everyone’s hearts after Kylie Jenner posted the cutest snap.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been putting amicable parenting into practice after the 22-year-old shared the cutest video of their daughter, Stormi Webster, dancing along to her ‘rise and shine’ viral song.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post: “Daddy’s girl,” before her rapper ex-boyfriend commented, “wild” with heart emojis.

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

In the video, their daughter can be seen sporting a tie-dye t-shirt from her dad’s ‘Astroworld’ tour, as she dances along to a fan-mixed version of the makeup mogul’s ‘rise and shine’ tune which went viral after she gave people a tour of her LA cosmetics office.

View this post on Instagram

daddy’s girl 🙄🙄😍

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The one-year-old asks her mum: “Daddy sing?” before Kylie responded, “no baby that’s mummy.”

But Stormi was adamant she wanted to listen Travis’ music, as the youngest Kardashian sister jokingly said: “Oh, you want daddy’s singing? I’m not good enough?”

The long-term couple recently split but agreed to share custody of their daughter.

However, speculation around Stormi’s parents rekindling their romance has risen after they reunited to take their daughter to pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween; a tradition they started together last year.

View this post on Instagram

let the festivities begin 🧡

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Although there were no pictures of the pair together, they both posted separate snaps with Stormi from the family outing.

There were many rumours around the reason behind their break-up, after a theory broke that the 28-year-old cheated with an Instagram model, Rojean Kar - @YungSweetRo.

Fans noticed an array of photos posted on the IG model and rapper’s separate Instagram pages, but in the same locations.

Rojean broke her silence on the allegations, telling her 105,000 followers: “None of these rumours are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative.

View this post on Instagram

ain’t much out there..

A post shared by @ yungsweetro on

“Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her and I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Kylie also shut down rumours that she had been out to visit her ex-boyfriend and rapper, Tyga.

Fans are hopeful that Kylie and Travis will get back together.

