Kylie Jenner 'Accuses' Travis Scott Of Cheating As He Cancels Tour Date

1 March 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 12:28

Kylie Jenner's 'accused' Travis Scott of cheating according to US tabloids
Kylie Jenner's 'accused' Travis Scott of cheating according to US tabloids. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has reportedly accused boyfriend Travis Scott of cheating on her as he cancels an ASTROWORLD tour date due to 'poor health' US publications are reporting.

Kylie Jenner has allegedly accused boyfriend Travis Scott of cheating on her just days after her best friend Jordyn Woods was exposed for hooking up with Tristan Thompson, according to US publications.

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Why Kylie Jenner’s BFF Really Chose To Give Tell-All Interview On Tristan Thompson Scandal

They're reporting that Kylie has 'found evidence' of Travis's infidelity and confronted him whilst the 'SICKO MODE' rapper had flown home to surprise the reality star and their daughter, Stormi, causing him to cancel his upcoming concert in Buffalo, New York.

His representatives have strongly denied the reports, insisting the rapper is under the weather, telling TMZ: "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

View this post on Instagram

baby #2?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The shocking report comes just days after news broke that Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party- something she plans to address in a Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith today.

The couple have been open about wanting to get engaged soon, with Travis saying he needs to plan the most epic proposal before he pops the question.

Neither party have addressed the cheating rumours as of yet, and it may be because they're glued to their laptop screens waiting for this tell-all interview to drop, just like us. Just a guess.

