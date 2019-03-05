Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Put Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them As The Sisters Come Together For Roller Disco

5 March 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 10:44

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner put on a united front for a friend’s birthday party, after a tense few days surrounding Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner appear to be moving on from the allegations Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson was unfaithful with Jordyn Woods, after Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars laughed their troubles away as they larked about at a rollerskating rink with some friends.

Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up

Documenting their evening on Instagram Stories, Khloe posted a clip of sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they held on to each other giggling, while Kylie showed off her impressive skating skills with her hands on her hips.

The Kardashian sisters reunited for a roller disco
The Kardashian sisters reunited for a roller disco. Picture: Instagram

The family have clearly moved on from Tristan and Jordyn’s scandal, after Kylie’s former BFF appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss what went on with Khloe’s baby daddy.

In the interview, Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan but denied they slept together.

Moments after the interview aired Khloe lashed out on Twitter, writing: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, instead of calling me privately to apologise first, at least be honest about your story. BTW you are the reason my family broke up!”

Khloe later backtracked, adding “Tristan is equally to blame” but claimed he has been addressing the situation privately.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian Drama

Latest Kardashian News

Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years

Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years
Kim Kardashian is solely blaming Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe.

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Livid’ With Tristan Thompson For Cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account

Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram Amidst Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumours
Heather Sanders is Kylie Jenner's BFF

Who Is Heather Sanders? Kylie Jenner's Other BFF And Owner Of Sorella Boutique
Jordyn Woods cried as she revealed what really went down.

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Kylie Jenner's BFF Cries As She Admits Tristan Thompson ‘Kissed Her On The Lips’

More News

Riverdale has suspended production after Luke Perry's death

Riverdale Production Stopped Following Death Of Luke Perry

TV & Film

Camila Mendes reveals how much happier she is now she's stopped dieting.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Calls Herself A “Fertile Renaissance Goddess” After Overcoming Eating Disorder

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid attending Coachella

6 Most Iconic Celebrity Coachella Outfits - From Kylie Jenner's Mermaid Hair To Vanessa Hudgens' Bejewelled Face
Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Return

TV & Film

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

How Much Are Coachella 2019 Tickets, Who's In The Line-Up And Where Is The Festival?