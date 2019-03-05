Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Put Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them As The Sisters Come Together For Roller Disco

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner put on a united front for a friend’s birthday party, after a tense few days surrounding Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner appear to be moving on from the allegations Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson was unfaithful with Jordyn Woods, after Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars laughed their troubles away as they larked about at a rollerskating rink with some friends.

Documenting their evening on Instagram Stories, Khloe posted a clip of sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they held on to each other giggling, while Kylie showed off her impressive skating skills with her hands on her hips.

The Kardashian sisters reunited for a roller disco. Picture: Instagram

The family have clearly moved on from Tristan and Jordyn’s scandal, after Kylie’s former BFF appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss what went on with Khloe’s baby daddy.

In the interview, Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan but denied they slept together.

Moments after the interview aired Khloe lashed out on Twitter, writing: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, instead of calling me privately to apologise first, at least be honest about your story. BTW you are the reason my family broke up!”

Khloe later backtracked, adding “Tristan is equally to blame” but claimed he has been addressing the situation privately.

