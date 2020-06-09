Does The DASH Store Still Exist? Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Wonder What Happened To Their Clothes Store

DASH was a big part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the early seasons. Picture: PA images

Does the Dash store still exist?

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have earned millions of dollars over the years through different business ventures. But what happened to their boutique clothing and accessory chain, DASH? Does the DASH store still exist?

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian launched their first DASH store in 2006. Picture: PA images

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe made the decision to close their DASH stores in 2017.

Kim announced the news in a post on her website and said the move was ‘bittersweet’.

She said: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores.

"We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories.

"From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our 'Dash Dolls' spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives."

She added: “We've loved running Dash, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually.

"We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families.

"We know in our hearts that it's time to move on. We love our Dash Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories."

