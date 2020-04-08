Little Mix’s Pets: What Are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall's Dogs’ Names?

8 April 2020, 16:04

Little Mix are big animal lovers
Little Mix are big animal lovers. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix girls wouldn’t be complete without their furry friends, but how many pets do Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have between them and what are they called?

Little Mix are currently in quarantine, spending their time being creative on TikTok and most importantly, enjoying the company of their babies AKA their pets.

Between the ‘Break Up Song’ singers, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have five dogs, but what are their names and breeds?

Little Mix In Lockdown: How Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Are Keeping Themselves Entertained

Let’s take a look…

Perrie Edwards

View this post on Instagram

Everyone. Meet Travis!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Perrie’s most famous dog is her Pomeranian named Hatchi, who even has his own Instagram account - @hatchisgreatadventures.

The 26-year-old ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker takes him everywhere and he was even on the girl band's stint on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019.

The latest addition to Perrie’s furry family is her pooch, Travis!

She debuted her new baby on Instagram last month and has both dogs by her side while she quarantines with her beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy has two Pomeranian dogs called Reggie and Oscar.

Reggie is the latest addition to Jesy’s pets as she got him in November 2017.

The cute pups have made their way on to the 'Shout Out To My Ex’ singer’s Instagram numerous times!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne has been spending some quality time with her pooch, Kyro, whilst in lockdown.

The pup, which she’s had since 2018, has even made his way on to Tiktok after the LM5 star made an ‘all grown up’ video of him!

Jade Thirlwall 

Jade doesn’t have any pets, however, we’re sure she’s a great auntie to all of her bandmates’ dogs!

