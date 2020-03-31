Celebs Have Been Adopting & Giving Dogs New Homes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebs have some new additions to their families. Picture: Instagram

Stars from Selena Gomez to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards have been adopting dogs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been looking for ways of keeping positive during all the uncertainty.

Whilst some celebs, such as Taylor Swift and Rihanna, have been donating money to those in need, other stars have opened up their homes to animals by adopting dogs, to keep them safe during these difficult times.

But as they know, dogs are for life, not just for quarantine - which is why they’ve given them a permanent home, starting with this period of self-isolating so they can give the pups the love and attention they need, whilst they get used to their new surroundings.

Which celebs have adopted? Let’s take a look…

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez present her new dog named Daisy 🐶



🐶 @selenagomez presentando a su nueva perrita llamada Daisy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Q59n2zOIOu — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) March 24, 2020

The ‘Rare’ singer took to her Instagram live to show off the latest addition to her family.

She said: “I would like to introduce my new family member, Daisy.”

Selena explained to her fans that she was initially going to follow in the footsteps of her friends and foster a pup to give them a ‘safe space’ during this time, but added: “I couldn’t help it. I had to keep her, right?”

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shared a snap of her new pup on Instagram and her fans were going mad for how cute he is!

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker posted: "Everyone. Meet Travis!” Followed by a series of adorable pics.

Her bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock even shared the love of Perrie’s new pup!

Miley Cyrus

It’s no surprise Miley Cyrus has made the list as she’s a self-proclaimed dog lover and already has a few.

Her newest baby was announced the world by her boyfriend Cody Simpson, who wrote: “Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone.”

Miley even spoke about the adoption process on her new Instagram live show, ‘Bright Minded’.

