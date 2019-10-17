Miley Cyrus’ New Chapter With Cody Simpson: A Timeline Following Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship timeline. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth this summer and is now dating Cody Simpson. If you can’t keep up, here’s the tea.

Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Cody Simpson’s relationship is seriously hotting up, just weeks after she had a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter – who she reportedly remains very good friends with.

The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer has begun a new era of her life after splitting from her partner of 10 years Liam Hemsworth and her latest single ‘Slide Away’ summarises this year of her life perfectly.

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Holding Hands With Australian Netflix Actress

Although she and Liam no doubt ended amicably, a recent comment Miley made on Instagram suggests otherwise.

And in the meantime she’s apparently moving in with Cody, whom she’s been friends with for years.

If you can’t keep up on Miley’s new chapter, here’s everything you need to know that’s going on with the pop star.

What’s going on with Miley and Cody?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley and Cody started off as good friends, with Cody telling GQ in 2015 she was one of his besties. He told the publication: “She helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded, and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

However, on 4 October their friendship reached new heights after they reportedly shared “a quick kiss” while out buying sushi.

Amid the dating rumours, Miley took to Instagram defending her decision to move on from a relationship so quickly, writing: “I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth / details / reality… People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cody’s adoration for the pop star was later proved when she was battling tonsillitis in hospital – Miley even referred to the 22 year old as her boyfriend.

Miley Cyrus called Cody her 'boyfriend' when he visited her in hospital. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Cody Simpson showed things are serious with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

It was here that Cody penned a tune inspired by his new flame and he’s now releasing the very track, ‘Golden Thing’ which drops Friday.

Days later, Cody opened up about their romance to People, saying they work so well because they’ve “been friends for so long”.

He said: “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

They’ve also recently sparked rumours they’re moving in together after he captioned an Instagram Stories: “Move in day”.

Hinting things are getting super serious between the pair, Cody shared a saucy snap of them together alongside the comment: "death do us."

Are Miley and Liam still on good terms?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split over the summer of 2019. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus hinted she was ghosted by Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Comments by Celebs/Instagram

Liam and Miley seemed to end amicably, as Liam’s break-up statement confirmed: “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Meanwhile, the statement shared on Miley’s behalf read: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley went on to date reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter for a month, documenting their relationship all over Instagram as Liam remained with his family in Australia.

However, weeks later she shared a pretty cryptic Instagram comment on a post by Vice, hinting she was “ghosted” by her ex.

Miley wrote “#Dignity” under a quote, which read: “Stop being weird! Own your desires! Other people are people, even the ones you don’t want to f**k anymore.”

The post, by Vice, was captioned: “Just break up with someone – don’t ghost or ‘fizz’, a trendy new name for that age-old dating practice where you end things with someone by cutting off contact.”

An insider has since tried to quash the rumours of any hostility, telling Us Weekly Liam is “not harping on the past” and “holds no ill will against” Miley. They added he “wants the best for”.

Is Liam dating anyone after breaking up with Miley?

Liam Hemsworth was spotted on a date with Maddison Brown. Picture: Maddison Brown/Instagram

The 29-year-old Hunger Games star was spotted out for lunch, holding hands as he strolled down the street with Australian actress Maddison Brown, in New York, keeping a low profile as they dined out wearing sunglasses to shield their identities.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair weren't hiding the fact they were holding hands with one another, but after Miley's very public displays of affection with beau, Australian singer Cody Simpson, there seems no reason to.

In an unearthed interview clip from four months ago, Maddison can be seen saying in a game of “F, Marry, Kill” she would sleep with both of the Hemsworth brothers.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News