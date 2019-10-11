Liam Hemsworth Spotted Holding Hands With Australian Netflix Actress

Liam Hemsworth moves on with Australian actress. Picture: PA/ Instagram @codysimpson

Liam Hemsworth has been spotted holding hands with a new lady as Miley Cyrus gushes about new boyfriend Cody Simpson on Instagram.

It seems like Liam Hemsworth has officially moved on from Miley Cyrus despite the pair still technically being married after being spotted holding hands with another woman just days after she flaunted her latest relationship on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Hunger Games star was spotted out for lunch, holding hands as he strolled down the street with Australian actress Maddison Brown, in New York, keeping a low profile as they ate out wearing sunglasses to shield their identities.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair weren't hiding the fact they were holding hands with one another, but after Miley's very public displays of affection with beau, Australian singer Cody Simpson, there seems no reason to.

Miley Cyrus hasn't been shy about relationship with Cody Simpson. Picture: @MileyCyrus/ Instagram

Miley recently hit back online after her and Cody's relationship was exposed after a fan took a snap of them on a coffee date, leading her to ask the now infamous line, 'can't I have a kiss and an açai bowl?!'

It seems Liam is now in the same boat, dating model and actress Madison, who has starred in the 2017 reboot of Dynasty, and who has a much milder following than the Hollywood star with 480k Instagram followers.

Although divorce papers filed by the Aussie state irreconcilable differences, we still don't actually know what went down between Miley and Liam, who were on and off for ten years before tying the knot at Christmas last year.

Miley's song, Slide Away, hinted at the pair wanting very different things, but as they've both been dating new, Australian baes, we're actually kind of thinking they might want the same thing after all?!

