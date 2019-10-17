Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Relationship Timeline: When Did The Singer Meet Gigi Hadid's Ex?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon are moving fast. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years, and after being spotted on dates together recently, here’s everything we know about the friendship turned more, between the stars.

Miley Cyrus and singer-songwriter, Cody Simpson, have known each other for what seems like forever and have recently been linked romantically after the star, who dated Gigi Hadid, was seen out with the 26-year-old hitmaker.

After breaking up with ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and ending her short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter within the space of a few months, Miley seemed to have her spirits lifted by the 22-year-old.

The pair have since posted an array of snaps together on social media and seem to be completely smitten with each other.

So when did the romance start to blossom? Here's what we know...

Cody labels Miley his ‘childhood crush’ - 2012

During an interview with Fuse in 2012, 15-year-old Cody was asked who his celeb crush at the time was, before mentioning the Hannah Montana star.

He said: “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie, I’m not ashamed at all. I think she will be forever the most datable Disney star.”

Cody defends Miley - 2014

In the midst of her ‘Bangerz’ era, there was a lot of controversy around the former Disney star’s newly-provocative image.

The Aussie singer defended her in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying: “She’s definitely at heart a very sweet, normal, cool girl.

“We were spending time out at her ranch in Nashville last week and I’m like ‘Why do people say these things?’ She’s just the coolest chick.”

Cody calls Miley one of his ‘best friends’ - 2015

At the time, they both ran in the same circles and became more familiar with each other, leading Cody to tell GQ Australia: “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood

“She’s super open-minded, and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

The romance begins - October 2019

The pair were spotted on a coffee date in LA and reportedly shared a kiss, just days after Miley’s split from Kaitlynn Carter.

A fan, @milliebac, posted a video of them sat around a table, with the caption: “TMZ you want the tea? Miley on a whole date with the one and only Cody Simpson.”

According to E!, the 26-year-old had also grabbed sushi with Cody, where they shared a ‘quick kiss’ on a different day.

Miley took to Instagram after the news broke to defend her new romance, saying: “I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know what they see on the internet.

“Can’t I just have a kiss and acai bowl?!?!”

Miley Cyrus was spotted on a date with Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

Miley shares a number of snaps of the loved-up pair - Oct 2019

A series of pictures were posted by the stars, including one of Cody kissing Miley on the cheek, calling her his ‘baby’, followed by Miley referring to the singer as her ‘type’.

Shortly after, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they were just having fun together, saying: “Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past.

“Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that.”

Cody Simpson posted a cute photo with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Cody visits Miley in hospital - Oct 2019

On October 8th, Miley ended up hospitalised due to tonsillitis, and she seemed to be on her way to recovery when she posted that her ‘bf’ was coming to visit.

He arrived with a flowers for the singer, and serenaded her with his guitar.

Miley Cyrus has called Cody Simpson her 'bf'. Picture: Instagram

Cody says he isn’t sure Miley is ‘the one’ - Oct 2019

Days later, during an appearance at the Tiffany & Co. men’s collections launch, Cody shut down claims that Miley could be ‘the one’, saying: “Oh, I don’t know. It’s too early to say.”

According to an Us Weekly report, he stated that he wasn’t single, and was in a ‘very, very happy’ relationship.

He said: “We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship. The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where we both met back in the day where we were partying a lot.

"But now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

Cody says he’s releasing a song about Miley - Oct 2019

Cody told People on Sunday he wrote a song for Miley which she is ‘pretty much forcing’ him to release.

The hit was penned in an attempt to cheer his beau up when he serenaded her in hospital, but the pop star loved it so much she’s now keen for him to release it.

Cody explained: “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s**t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s**t myself.”

They share a very-PDA Instagram story - Oct 2019

The smitten couple posted a story on IG where they can be seen licking each other’s tongues, with a Joker-esque clown filter on their faces.

They were both topless in the video, with Miley just seen wearing a Calvin Klein bralette.

Miley boasts about intimacy - Oct 2019

Miley shared a snap of the besotted couple kissing over a bowl of soup, with Miley captioning it: “Soup is an aphrodisiac.”

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson shared an intimate post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Cody moves into the house Miley shared with Liam

Cody posted an IG story with the caption, 'move in day', hinting at him moving in with his beau.

Miley had previously shared the house with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she split from 10 weeks ago.

