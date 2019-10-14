Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Cody Simpson Is Releasing A Song Inspired By Their New Relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hotting up. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Getty

Cody Simpson is proving his commitment to Miley Cyrus already, by releasing a song inspired by his new girlfriend.

Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Cody Simpson’s relationship is heating up fast, just weeks after her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Cody told People on Sunday he wrote a song for the 26-year-old singer which she is “pretty much forcing” him to release.

The 22 year old penned the song in an attempt to cheer Miley up as she recovered in hospital following tonsillitis surgery, but the pop star loved it so much she’s now keen for him to officially release it.

Cody explained: “She was like, ‘If you don't put this s**t out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s**t myself’.”

He also described her as "passionate", saying they're "very happy" together and that they're "just having a ball".

Miley shared a snippet of her beau’s new tune during her stay in hospital last week, filming him singing and playing guitar as she sat in bed.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram Stories: “This sweet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweetest song he wrote just for me.”

Miley and Cody’s romance has been going from strength to strength over the past month, three months after the former Disney star’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth came to an end.

In the midst of their new love it seems Liam has also moved on – he is rumoured to be dating Maddison Brown, 22, after they were spotted holding hands.

However, Miley recently appeared to hint she was “ghosted” by her ex of 10 years following their split after she commented “#dignity” on an Instagram post by Vice which read: “Just break up with someone – don’t ghost or ‘fizz’ a trendy new name for that age-old dating practice where you end things with someone by cutting off contact.”

On her and Cody’s own social media profiles however, the ‘Slide Away’ singer and the model continue to display their blossoming relationship.

Cody Simpson visited Miley Cyrus while she was in hospital. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been displaying their new love all over social media. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the couple posed with filters of the Joker’s face on, pulling scary faces before French kissing for the camera.

The week before Miley opened up about how fast their relationship has moved, admitting she’s “figuring out” how to date.

She wrote: "This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an 'adult'/ grown ass woman experiencing this.

"I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R, and 'meeting / trusting' people in my position is really tuff. Don’t f*****g pity me, not what I’m asking for.

“I have a great life; I wouldn’t trade for 'privacy,' but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall."

She is also said to be updating her next album to reflect the changes in her life over the past few months.

