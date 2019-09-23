Miley Cyrus Ends Relationship With Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus has split from her girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus shared a cryptic post on Instagram, following her split from her girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus has ended her relationship with her blogger girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, but the pair are reportedly still friends.

A source close to the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker confirmed their split, saying "They're still friends. They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated."

Continuing, the source said that there wasn't a romantic relationship between the two, anymore.

Miley recently announced her divorce to actor Liam Hemsworth, after the pair were married for seven months, but filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences".

The Hannah Montana star clapped back at accusations that she was cheating on Liam with Kaitlynn, writing a lengthy statement on Twitter, where she said "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."

Hours after it was reported that she'd split from Kaitlynn Carter, Miley shared a post on Instagram to her 99.3 million followers, which she captioned "'I hate talkin s*** but uhhhhh' *sips tea* ( j/k I love it)".