Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Lick Tongues In New PDA Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson lick tongues in new Instagram. Picture: Instagram: mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have shared a very-PDA Instagram Story showing them licking each others tongues.

Miley Cyrus has shown she's totally smitten with new boyfriend Cody Simpson in her latest Instagram Story.

The couple used a terrifying Joker-esque, clown filter from the app as they cuddled up together and touched tongues.

> Miley Cyrus ‘Updating Album’ To Reflect Heartache Over Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter

Miley, 26, and singer-songwriter Cody, 22, are both topless in the video, with Miley just seen wearing a Calvin Klein bralette.

Miley and Cody have certainly piled on the PDA in recent weeks after revealing they were dating, following on from Miley's whirlwind romance with Kaitlyn Carter.

The pair have been friends for a decade and Cody recently revealed he's had a crush on Miley since he was 12 years old.

The DAILY FRONT ROW "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" Show. Picture: Getty

Cody is set to release new music about Miley very soon, as she's "pretty much forcing" him to bring out a bunch of songs that he's written about their relationship. Miley shared a snippet of some of Cody's new music on her Instagram Story.

Miley is currently in the process of divorcing actor Liam Hemsworth, who she was married to for six months before separating earlier this year. Divorce papers filed by the Australian state cite "irreconcilable differences" between the couple.

Liam looks to have moved from the marriage himself - he was pictured holding hands with Australian actress Maddison Brown on their way to grab lunch in New York.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News