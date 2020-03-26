Taylor Swift Is Donating Thousands To Fans Affected By The Coronavirus Pandemic And Business Shutdowns

Taylor Swift is donating thousands to help her fans affected by business closures. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Taylor Swift is helping out some of her fans who are struggling with their funds due to the government shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift is donating thousands of dollars to fans who have taken a hit financially due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses to temporarily shut down across the globe.

The ‘Lover’ singer has been messaging people on Twitter to ask where she should send the money, after noticing some Swifties’ tweets revealing they’ve lost their jobs or face eviction.

Hours before Taylor got in touch, one fan under the username @flower__swift tweeted to say her job is paying minimum wage and has removed the bonuses which were once part of her regular pay pack, before asking her followers to help her and her mum make their payments.

Taylor then directly messaged her to say: “Bernie, I saw your post and would love to gift you $3000 to help with the stress of what’s going on right now. Can you please send the email address for your PayPal account? Love, Taylor.”

Taylor Swift has been sending money to fans affected by coronavirus and the government shutdowns. Picture: Flower__swift/Twitter

Taylor Swift directly messaged the fans in need of some financial support. Picture: HopefulGoodGirl/Twitter

But that wasn’t the only donation Taylor made, with many more of her fans sharing on Twitter that they too had received $3,000 (£2,500) from the pop sensation.

In a message to another follower, the 30-year-old wrote: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

She also called one fan “dahling” in one of their exchanges, sending the rest of the Swiftie community into meltdown.

Taylor has since been praised for her actions on social media, with one person accurately writing: “This is why Taylor is the most successful pop star in the world. No matter how successful she has become, she didn’t let fame didn’t get to her head. She never lost touch with her fans and helps them through thick and thin.”

Ariana Grande is also apparently helping out her fans with their funds. Picture: Getty

And the ‘Enchanted’ singer isn’t the only artist helping out their fans amid the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, as Ariana Grande has also been offering financial support to her Arianators.

Ari has reportedly sent between $500 and $1000 to over 20 fans affected by the shutdowns across the US.

“She reached out and took care of my salary for the month,” one grateful person told Page Six.

