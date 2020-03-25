From Little Mix's Jade Thrilwall & Justin Bieber To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Here's What Celebs Are Doing In Quarantine

25 March 2020, 17:45

Celebs have taken to social media to show off their quarantine activities
Celebs have taken to social media to show off their quarantine activities. Picture: Instagram

During the coronavirus outbreak, celebs have been keeping themselves occupied with various forms of entertainment in the comfort of their own homes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been spending their days in quarantine, thinking of fun things to do to pass the time.

From Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, celebs have been taking to social media to encourage fans to stay at home.

10 Things From Little Mix's Perrie Edwards On Instagram Live With Roman Kemp!

But what have they been up to? Let’s take a look…

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix’s Perrie has been an absolute quarantine queen, showing off her TikTok skills with her beau and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair absolutely nailed one of the routines on the viral app and she exclusively told Capital’s Roman Kemp that she has been ‘cooking and cleaning’ for Alex, saying: “I feel like a little housewife.”

Jade Thirlwall

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker has left us all stunned after she shared a snap of her completing a 4,000 piece lego Disney castle!

Jade is iconic and to be honest, what’s a castle to a princess?

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

It’s safe to say we could always rely on Shawn and Camila to provide us with soothing music during these tough times.

The lovebirds gave fans the sweetest serenade with a virtual concert and sang an acoustic version of ‘Señorita’.

Ariana Grande

Ariana has been balancing social-distancing with social media teasing after dropping a snippet of a new song on Twitter.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker sent fans into a frenzy with a preview of an untitled track, writing: "I miss making things

can’t wait to get back to work but for now let’s stay inside pls [sic]."

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram

Me and the fam !! Add me on tik tok

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber has been super active on social media during self-isolation and has been keeping busy by posting TikTok dances with his wife, Hailey.

The ‘Yummy’ star is staying in his hometown in Canada with his family and has even shared some dance clips with his siblings.

