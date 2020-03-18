Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Set To Host A Virtual Concert During Coronavirus Pandemic

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will give fans an online performance. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will do a live online concert for fans whilst everyone is self-isolating amid COVID-19.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are giving fans some good news during the coronavirus outbreak after it was confirmed that they would be hosting a virtual concert.

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram live yesterday to list the stars that are set to do a form of online performance, and of course, Shawmila were on there.

John said: “There are a bunch of artists that I know that want to do this [virtual concert]. Miguel is gonna do it this week.

“I know my friend Jhene Aiko is gonna do it this week [sic]."

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello will be encouraging social distancing. Picture: Getty

He added: “I know Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are gonna do one soon. I don’t know which days all of these are gonna happen.

“Charlie Puth is gonna do one soon. I don’t know which days but tune in [sic]."

Fans rushed to the comments to praise the ‘Señorita’ hitmakers, with one writing: "Yes! I hope they do! I love the live streams I've watched of some artists who are also doing these. Entertaining and uplifting content for these trying times…”

"I’M SCREAMING But I really hope they will do it and not let is dream for nothing. I’ve missed them so much,” added another.

A third penned: "Can you hear me screaming?! Finally I needed this! My babies singing together! Nothing can be better than that, this will help brighten my mood so much since it’s been all dreadful for the past months.”

They are the latest stars to encourage fans to stay home and self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift led the messages earlier this week, outlining the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

