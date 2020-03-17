WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Former Back-Up Dancer Hosts Instagram Live Virtual Dance Parties For Those Isolating During COVID-19

A dancer has started virtual dance parties on social media. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Mark Kanemura has invited his Instagram followers to join his online parties whilst they have been isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga’s former back-up dancer, Mark Kanemura, has been hosting Instagram live parties during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark, who was also a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, is bringing fans together worldwide, during isolation period, for some seriously fun distraction.

Taking to Instagram to spread the message, he shared: "Hi friends!! Since a lot of us are home, I’ve decided to start having Instagram Live Dance Parties!

"I’ll be having another one today at 3 PM (California time) Come and join me and people all over the world in a collective energy of love and dance! Lots of love always!”

The US dancer went on to repost lots of stories people had shared of themselves joining in on the virtual parties, with kids and dogs even getting involved!

Speaking to TODAY, he said: "I am in the same boat. Everything that was lined up got cancelled and postponed.

"I’m stuck at home and there’s not much I can do, but one thing I can do is these dance parties and connect with people.

"For me to be able to connect with people in a way that inspires other people to connect and let off some steam has always been very important to me.”

Before starting the dance party, Mark checks in with everyone on the Instagram live, asking what part of the world they’re from and has some interaction before the real fun begins.

He then goes on to pop on some upbeat bangers and get physical with some seriously intense moves.

You can join in and keep up-to-date with his parties by following his Instagram page @mkik808.

He said: "People can expect wigs, fans, confetti and a lot of really great pop music.

"Oh, and they can expect to sweat!"

