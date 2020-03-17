WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Former Back-Up Dancer Hosts Instagram Live Virtual Dance Parties For Those Isolating During COVID-19

17 March 2020, 13:09

A dancer has started virtual dance parties on social media
A dancer has started virtual dance parties on social media. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Mark Kanemura has invited his Instagram followers to join his online parties whilst they have been isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Lady Gaga’s former back-up dancer, Mark Kanemura, has been hosting Instagram live parties during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark, who was also a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, is bringing fans together worldwide, during isolation period, for some seriously fun distraction.

Coronavirus: Big Brother Germany Housemates Not Told About COVID-19 & Will Be Informed Live On TV

Taking to Instagram to spread the message, he shared: "Hi friends!! Since a lot of us are home, I’ve decided to start having Instagram Live Dance Parties!

"I’ll be having another one today at 3 PM (California time) Come and join me and people all over the world in a collective energy of love and dance! Lots of love always!”

The US dancer went on to repost lots of stories people had shared of themselves joining in on the virtual parties, with kids and dogs even getting involved!

Speaking to TODAY, he said: "I am in the same boat. Everything that was lined up got cancelled and postponed.

"I’m stuck at home and there’s not much I can do, but one thing I can do is these dance parties and connect with people.

"For me to be able to connect with people in a way that inspires other people to connect and let off some steam has always been very important to me.”

Before starting the dance party, Mark checks in with everyone on the Instagram live, asking what part of the world they’re from and has some interaction before the real fun begins.

He then goes on to pop on some upbeat bangers and get physical with some seriously intense moves.

You can join in and keep up-to-date with his parties by following his Instagram page @mkik808.

He said: "People can expect wigs, fans, confetti and a lot of really great pop music.

"Oh, and they can expect to sweat!"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga's new book will be released later this year.

Lady Gaga Announces New Anthology Book ‘Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community’

Hot On Capital

How to structure your working day if you're working from home

Working From Home? How To Structure Your Day

Features

Dare Me is hitting our screens this week

Netflix 'Dare Me': Will There Be A Season 2?

TV & Film

Netflix cheerleading drama stars 'The Get Down' actress Herizon Guardiola

Who Is Herizen Guardiola In Netflix's Dare Me? Addy Hanlon Actress's Age, Instagram & Previous Roles

TV & Film

Marlo Kelly plays Beth Cassidy on Netflix's Dare Me

Netflix Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Meet The Actress Who Plays Beth Cassidy

TV & Film

Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Cinderella Film Remake Starring Camila Cabello Suspended Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Who is Willa Fitzgerald?

Netflix Dare Me: Who Is Willa Fitzgerald? Everything We Know About Actress Who Plays Coach Colette French

TV & Film