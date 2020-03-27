Shawn Mendes is Teaching Camila Cabello How To Play Guitar Whilst Learning Spanish With His Girlfriend in Quarantine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are self-isolating together. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are keeping each other productive during self-isolation, teaching each other new skills.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been in quarantine together amid the coronavirus outbreak and have been extremely musically productive.

The ‘Liar’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share with fans that her beau was teaching her how to play the guitar and we cannot think of a better musician to learn from!

Not only that but in return, Camila is teaching the 'Stitches’ hitmaker some Spanish!

In the ultimate self-isolation selfie with a guitar, she wrote: “Shawn is teaching me this and I’m teaching him Spanish."

Camila Cabello is learning to play the guitar. Picture: Instagram

“In the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO. WASSUP!!!!!,” she added.

This comes after the pair hosted a virtual concert for fans on Instagram, performing their hit bop 'Señorita’ together in the most amazing acoustic cover.

The lovebirds have also been spotted out and about together going on walks together during the social distancing period.

Due to the pandemic, Camila also recently revealed that amongst a lot of other stars, she has had to postpone her ‘Romance’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just @ShawnMendes & @Camila_Cabello singing 'Seńorita' to put a smile on your face this morning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSJhWfKFFz — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 21, 2020

The ‘My Oh My’ singer was set to kick off her show dates in Oslo, Norway, in May - but has had to reschedule.

Making the announcement on social media, she wrote: "Hey guys. Most importantly, I wanna say these are difficult, uncertain times right now and I hope you guys are all keeping safe and both physically and mentally healthy. I miss and love you guys so so much.

“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys.

“I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided to postpone the tour… we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we are able to, expect more information in the very near future.”

She went on to apologise to her fans but was assured that she was ‘making the right decision’ in a string of responses online.

