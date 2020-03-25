Camila Cabello 'Heartbroken' As She's Forced To Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Camila's upcoming tour has been postponed. Picture: instagram

Camila Cabllo has postponed her tour due to coronavirus.

Camila Cabello has announced her upcoming tour is postponed.

The ‘My Oh My’ singer was scheduled to kick off her show dates on May 26th, in Oslo, Noway, but this is no longer possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Camila Cabello Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ From Being In Love With Shawn Mendes At The Global Awards 2020

She made the announcement on social media and said she was ‘truly heartbroken’ and ‘sad’ at the thought of disappointing her fans.

The post read: “Hey guys. Most importantly, I wanna say these are difficult, uncertain times right now and I hope you guys are all keeping safe and both physically and mentally healthy. I miss and love you guys so so much.

“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys.

“I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided to postpone the tour… we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we are able to, expect more information in the very near future.

“I’m so so sorry you guys. I’m so sad at the thought of disappointing you. I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. We’ve been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and this all passes.

“One more positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you. Thank you for being there for me and caring about me always. I love and care about all of you so much too.

“To all of you that are going through a difficult time right now, I’m sending you lots of love and light your way, remember be gentle and loving and kind to yourself. Let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other.

“When danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us. I love you so much.”

Fans of the singer rushed to comfort her and praised her for ‘making the right decision’.

One wrote: “I understand Camila, even though I am sad about postponing the tour making this decision is best in the long run. Your health is more important to me! I love you with all my heart and soul and I know we will be together again very soon!! Until we can be together again please promise me you will take good care of you for me.”

Another added: “That is understandable Camila. Hope to see u in concert in the near future. Take care and keep safe. Ur are such incredible singer and human being... God bless and keep u and ur family safe.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News